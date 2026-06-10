Pinnacle Public Relations Launches AI Discovery & Generative Search Services to Help Brands in the New Era of AI Search

New practice helps companies strengthen AI visibility, LLM reputation, earned media authority, and brand accuracy across AI and emerging answer engines.

AI does not eliminate the need for public relations. It raises the stakes for it” — Adam Horlock, Founder/CEO, Pinnacle Public Relations Agency

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Public Relations , a national strategy, public relations, and brand communications firm, today announced the launch of its AI Discovery & Generative Search PR Practice, a new suite of services designed to help brands understand, influence, and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers, large language model summaries, conversational search results, and emerging agent-driven discovery platforms.The launch comes as the communications landscape has undergone a significant shift since the rise of Google. Consumers, customers, investors, journalists, and decision-makers increasingly ask AI systems direct questions such as “Who is the best brand in this category?” or “Which company should I trust in this category?” The answer may not come from a list of links. It may come from a synthesized AI response built from earned media, third-party validation, structured brand information, expert commentary, and the consistency of a brand’s digital footprint.“AI does not eliminate the need for public relations. It raises the stakes for it,” said Adam Horlock , Founder and Principal Strategist of Pinnacle Public Relations. “When someone asks an AI engine which company to trust, which expert to quote, which brand is credible, or which agency specializes in a certain category, the answer is shaped by the trail of authority that brand has built across the internet. Our job is to help clients build that trail intentionally, ethically, and strategically.”Traditional SEO focused on ranking web pages. AI-driven discovery focuses on whether a brand is understood, summarized accurately, cited as credible, and included in the answer. Brands now need more than keywords. They need a clear narrative, authoritative third-party validation, consistent executive positioning, media coverage that reinforces expertise, and digital content understandable to humans and AI systems.Pinnacle’s AI Discovery & Generative Search PR Practice helps brands answer a critical question: When AI talks about your industry, your competitors, or your category, does it mention you, and does it get you right?The new practice includes AI Discovery Audits and LLM Visibility Baselines; Generative Engine Optimization PR Strategy; Earned Media for AI Citation Building; LLM Reputation Management; AI-Ready Brand Narrative Architecture; Executive Authority and Thought Leadership for AI Discovery; AI Search Crisis and Narrative Correction; and Ongoing AI Visibility Monitoring.Through these services, Pinnacle evaluates how brands appear across AI engines and answer platforms, identifies whether competitors are appearing instead, monitors inaccurate or outdated AI-generated summaries, and develops communications roadmaps to improve brand clarity, credibility, and authority.“Visibility used to mean being on the first page of search results,” Horlock said. “In the AI era, visibility means becoming part of the answer. That requires stronger brand strategy, better storytelling, credible media coverage, and a disciplined approach to reputation. The companies that win will be the ones that make their expertise impossible to miss and easy to verify.”Pinnacle’s approach is built around four core pillars:Clarity — defining what the brand wants to be known for and making that positioning consistent across every public channel.Credibility — earning media coverage, expert citations, public validation, and third-party proof that strengthen authority.Consistency — ensuring brand facts, executive bios, service descriptions, category language, and key narratives align across owned, earned, and searchable sources.Continuity — monitoring AI-generated answers and public-facing narratives over time so brands can adapt as search behavior, media coverage, and AI systems evolve.“Most brands are still asking, ‘How do we get more attention?’” Horlock said. “The better question is, ‘When people and AI systems look for the most credible voice in our space, why should the answer be us?’ That is the question Pinnacle is helping clients answer.”About Pinnacle Public RelationsPinnacle Public Relations is a national strategy, public relations, and brand communications firm that helps organizations build clarity, credibility, and competitive advantage. Serving founders, startups, growing businesses, and established organizations, Pinnacle specializes in brand strategy, public relations, business development strategy, media relations, corporate communications, fractional CMO support, and campaigns designed to help brands get heard where it matters most. With offices in Jackson, Oxford, and Biloxi, Mississippi, Pinnacle serves clients across industries, including healthcare, financial services, technology, nonprofits, startups, and growing brands. The firm helps organizations launch, protect, transform, and scale their brands through strategy-led communications and public relations campaigns.

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