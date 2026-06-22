Integris Design Releases CLEAR 2.0, Extending Its Data-First Framework for Mission-Critical Decisions

Ken Carroll, Co-Founder, Integris Design LLC

The update adds BEI and a beta release of Pattern Assembly Logic, pushing objective evidence deeper into the decisions businesses can least afford to get wrong

Every business is making mission-critical decisions on subjective inputs and calling it strategy.LEAR is our answer to that.” — Ken Carroll

WEAVERVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integris Design today released CLEAR 2.0, the next version of a program built on a simple premise: the decisions that matter most to a business should not be made on instinct. Across marketing, positioning, and digital operations, too many high-stakes calls still come down to opinion, habit, or whoever is most persuasive in the room. CLEAR replaces that subjectivity with objective data.

The core of CLEAR is unchanged, and that is the point. Most organizations already sit on more information than they use. CLEAR turns that information into a decision framework, organized around five areas every growing business has to get right: Clarity in messaging and offer, Location in where customers actually search, Experience on the properties customers touch, Action that moves people to the next step, and Retention that keeps them coming back. Each area is measured rather than assumed, so the path forward is defensible by evidence instead of argued by preference.

Version 2.0 extends that same discipline with two developments. The Brand Entrenchment Index gives businesses an objective read on how defensible their market position really is, rather than how strong it feels. And Pattern Assembly Logic, or PAL, now in beta, applies the same evidence-first standard to how digital experiences are built, so the work that ships is grounded in what performs, not what's fashionable.

"Every business is making mission-critical decisions on subjective inputs and calling it strategy," said Ken Carroll, Creative Director at Integris Design. "CLEAR is our answer to that. We're not asking clients to trust our taste, we're showing them the data and letting the objective picture drive the call. When the evidence leads, the guesswork stops, and that's where real growth starts."

CLEAR is built to serve any organization that would rather operate from evidence than opinion, from local service businesses to multi-location operators. The framework scales to the decision, not the industry.

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