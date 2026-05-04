Harpe Laser and Wellness to Host ‘Hello, Summer Open House’ in Asheville

Dr. Harpe

Harpe Laser & Wellness will host a “Hello, Summer Open House” on Tuesday, May 20, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at its Asheville location, 5 Yorkshire St., Suite B.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harpe Laser & Wellness will host a “Hello, Summer Open House” on Tuesday, May 20, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at its Asheville location, 5 Yorkshire St., Suite B.

The seasonal event invites guests to kick off summer with complimentary consultations, live treatment demonstrations, and exclusive event-only pricing on a range of aesthetic services and skincare products. Attendees will also receive expert guidance on sun protection and maintaining healthy skin throughout the summer months.

In addition to beauty and wellness offerings, the event will feature a charity raffle benefiting Homeward Bound of Western North Carolina. All proceeds will support the organization’s mission to address and prevent homelessness in the region.

Harpe Laser & Wellness, with locations in Asheville and Hendersonville, has been recognized as Best of the Blue Ridge Medical Spa in 2023 and 2024 and earned Gold for Best of Asheville Facial in 2024 and 2025.

Space is limited, and RSVPs are encouraged. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit DrHarpe.com or call 828-435-2352.

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