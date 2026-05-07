Henderson County Chamber of Commerce Announces Ryno Rental as 2025 Rising Star Award Recipient

Ryan Maxwell with this son Ryno Rental of Hendersonville, NC

Ryno Rental earns the 2025 Rising Star Award for rapid growth, community impact, and outstanding service across Henderson County.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce Ryno Rental as the recipient of the 2025 Rising Star Award, recognizing a business that has demonstrated exceptional growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and community impact in a short period of time.

Founded in 2024 by owner Ryan Maxwell, Ryno Rental is a roll-off dumpster rental and junk removal company that has quickly earned a reputation for reliability, responsiveness, and outstanding customer service throughout Henderson County and the surrounding area.

In just its first year of operation, the company experienced extraordinary growth. Beginning with no employees in 2024, Ryno Rental expanded in 2025 by adding both a full-time and part-time team member to meet increasing demand. The company served 267 customers across 555 transactions while growing its fleet from 16 to 22 containers by April 2025. Most notably, Ryno Rental achieved an impressive 300% increase in revenue from 2024 to 2025.

Beyond its business success, Ryno Rental has made community involvement a core part of its mission. In early 2025, the company assisted with ongoing Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts, helping local residents recover and rebuild. Ryno Rental also partnered with Flat Rock Cinema and Rule Your World Marketing during the 2025 “Fill the Container” Food Drive, collecting 344 pounds of food to support local families in need.

“Ryno Rental’s story is a powerful example of what can happen when hard work, vision, and community focus come together,” said the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce. “In a very short time, they’ve not only built a thriving business but also made a meaningful difference in the lives of the people they serve.”

Please join the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Ryno Rental and owner Ryan Maxwell as the 2025 Rising Star Award recipient.

Media Contact:

Allison Gasperson | Project Manager

Henderson County Chamber of Commerce

204 Kanuga Road, Hendersonville, NC 28739

Phone: (828) 692-1413

Website: www.hendersoncountychamber.org

Email: allison@hendersoncountychamber.org

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