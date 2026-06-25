Sprout Expands Texas Operations into a High-Volume Circularity and Remarketing Campus

New Garland, TX facility

New Garland campus adds enhanced lifecycle management, end-of-warranty GPU rework, and configure-to-order capabilities in support of enterprise and AI hardware.

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprout today announced the expansion of its Garland, Texas operations into a multi-building campus, anchored by a new 127,144-square-foot facility opening in the second half of 2026. The campus extends a global footprint that already spans North America and Europe, representing a deliberate investment in scaling operations that position Sprout as a full lifecycle partner for enterprise and AI hardware.

A defining capability of the new facility is supporting Velerity Compute, Sprout's direct-to-consumer brand for certified-refurbished AI infrastructure. Recertified components are assembled into enterprise-ready systems, including A100, H100, H200, and DGX A100 plus systems and components from all major OEMs, and installed directly into data centers.

As AI infrastructure drives faster refresh cycles and more complex disposition challenges, Sprout is responding with the infrastructure and expertise to match. Under one roof, Sprout engineers diagnose, repair, and recertify hardware in-house and harvest high-value components such as GPUs, memory, and drives. Recovered units and parts are returned to a redeployable state that meets the quality benchmarks of each use case. Where much of the market sorts hardware into working or scrap, Sprout keeps high-value equipment in circulation and returns as much of it as possible to productive use, remarketing the rest through multiple channels, including Velerity Compute, to return capital to clients.

The new flagship building is purpose-built for the power and handling demands of dense, modern hardware. Power capacity is four times that of Sprout's original Garland facility, supporting the intensive processing requirements of AI server infrastructure. The facility includes 111,309 square feet of warehouse and operations space, 15,835 square feet of air-conditioned office and lab space, 29-foot clear heights, and 20 dock doors.

“This facility is a proof point of where Sprout is headed,” said Matthew Cranford, Chief Operating Officer. “We are not just adding capacity. We are investing in capability. The labs, the engineers, and the infrastructure we have put in place are purpose-built to handle the world's leading AI hardware at every stage of its lifecycle. Our clients need a partner who can meet that challenge. This is how we do it."

About Sprout: Sprout, founded in 2014, is the intelligent IT asset management platform that unifies data, workflows, and reporting across the full technology lifecycle, giving enterprises real-time asset visibility, one-click compliance, and measurable value recovery across global operations. Trusted by 80% of the top 10 S&P 500, Sprout partners with IT, finance, and sustainability leaders at every stage, from first deployment to final disposal and everything in between. With world-class NPS scores, 90% logo retention, and value recovery that outperforms the market by 20–50%, Sprout is the platform—and the partner—chosen by the world's most forward-thinking enterprises. Learn more at https://www.sproutup.com.

Turn intelligence into value with Sprout.

About Velerity Compute: Velerity Compute, a Sprout business unit, delivers certified-refurbished AI servers and components to neocloud providers and enterprise AI teams building the next generation of AI infrastructure. Backed by Sprout, the intelligent IT asset management platform trusted by 80% of the top 10 S&P 500, Velerity combines NVIDIA-aligned certification, warranty backing, and AI server engineering with assembly in the heart of Texas, giving AI builders enterprise-grade hardware in weeks instead of months. Learn more at https://www.veleritycompute.com.

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