Sprout Unveils New Brand, New Website, and New Category in Enterprise IT

A new category in enterprise IT

From first deployment to final disposal - a complete set of lifecycle services, with SmartERP providing visibility and reporting in real time.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sprout launched its new brand, redesigned website, and category-defining position at sproutup.com: the intelligent technology-lifecycle platform. This new category is defined by one partner across the full IT asset management lifecycle, and by one platform that sets a new standard for transparency, velocity, and value.

Sprout's platform wasn't planned in a boardroom - it was built in the field, in partnership with major enterprises running some of the world's most complex IT environments, solving problems the rest of the industry hadn't yet named. That discipline is what separates a platform that keeps pace with the market from one that defines it.

"We saw early on that the future of enterprise IT asset management was intelligent, integrated, and built around the entire lifecycle, not just the end of it," said Shelly Li, CEO of Sprout. "Today's brand and website don't announce where we're headed. They show the world where we already are."

The platform. At the center is SmartERP, an API-ready platform built years ahead of its industry and the most advanced system of intelligence in enterprise IT asset management. Real-time asset visibility, automated compliance documentation, one-click ESG reporting, and measurable value recovery aren't bolted on; they are defaults.

The people. Sprout consistently earns world-class customer satisfaction NPS between +70 and +90, driving 90% logo retention. Customers name individual team members by name and describe a partner that anticipates problems, moves with urgency, and treats every engagement, from a routine laptop refresh to a complex, multi-site, AI infrastructure decommission, with the same care.

"Most enterprises have managed their IT lifecycle the same way for so long, the pain just feels normal. They don't realize there's a better way, one with real efficiency and a much higher ROI," said Jennefer Varner, Head of Marketing at Sprout. "The new website is built to show them what's possible."

The new Sprout website is live now. Explore the future of enterprise IT asset management at sproutup.com.

About Sprout

Sprout, founded in 2014, is the intelligent IT asset management platform that unifies data, workflows, and reporting across the full technology lifecycle, giving enterprises real-time asset visibility, one-click compliance, and measurable value recovery across global operations. Trusted by 60% of the top 10 S&P 500, Sprout partners with IT, finance, and sustainability leaders at every stage, from first deployment to final disposal and everything in between. With world-class NPS scores, 90% logo retention, and value recovery that outperforms the market by 20–50%, Sprout is the platform - and the partner - chosen by the world's most forward-thinking enterprises.

Turn intelligence into value with Sprout.

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