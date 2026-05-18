SPROUT LAUNCHES VELERITY COMPUTE TO CLEAR THE AI SERVER BOTTLENECK

Velerity Compute: Enterprise-Grade AI Servers, Ready When You Need Them

New Sprout business unit delivers in stock certified-refurbished AI servers in weeks, with NVIDIA warranty on qualifying DGX GPU servers.

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neocloud providers and enterprise AI teams no longer have to wait nine-plus-months for AI hardware. Today, Sprout launched Velerity Compute, a business unit selling certified-refurbished AI infrastructure without the OEM wait.

AI server lead times have become the most expensive bottleneck in the AI buildout. Until now, buyers have had two options: wait and let deals stall in the pipeline; or buy used equipment from resellers with no certification, no warranty, and no compliance trail. Velerity Compute removes the tradeoff. Our customers get certified, warranty-backed infrastructure fast enough to close the deals they'd otherwise miss.

Velerity Compute is a business unit of Sprout, the intelligent IT asset management platform trusted by 60% of the top 10 S&P 500. Founded in 2014, Sprout manages the full technology lifecycle from first deployment to final disposal.

Velerity offers A100, H100, and H200 systems from all major OEMs, along with NVIDIA's DGX A100 systems, and certified GPUs and components for supplemental purchases. Every system is refurbished through NVIDIA-aligned testing and certification, including NVIDIA's DGX health workflow with a full stress test and system diagnostics. NVIDIA GPU servers that meet NVIDIA's re-certification standards ship with NVIDIA's warranty, while all other servers receive Velerity's limited warranty. Customers receive production-ready hardware with performance validated under load, full trade compliance, and serialized traceability. Cost runs lower than new, and delivery is measured in weeks instead of months.

"At Sprout, we've spent more than a decade managing the IT lifecycle for many of the enterprises running the world's largest AI deployments," said Sprout’s Chief Strategy Officer and President of Velerity, Tom Allison. "We identified the supply problem early on, and Velerity Compute was built to solve it."

Caroline Lau, General Manager of Velerity Compute, said the company was built around how operators actually lose deals. " Operators are leaving revenue on the table because they can't get hardware. A properly refurbished H100 runs every workload a new one runs. The supply chain debate is over. The only question left is how fast you can rack it, and that's the one Velerity answers."

Request a quote or speak with a Velerity Compute server engineer at veleritycompute.com.

About Velerity Compute: Velerity Compute, a Sprout business unit, delivers certified-refurbished AI servers and components to the neocloud providers and enterprise AI teams building the next generation of AI infrastructure. Backed by Sprout — the intelligent IT asset management platform trusted by 60% of the top 10 S&P 500 — Velerity combines NVIDIA-aligned certification, warranty backing, and AI server engineering with assembly in the heart of Texas, giving AI builders enterprise-grade hardware in weeks instead of months.

Premium Certified Infrastructure. Swift Deployment.

About Sprout: Sprout, founded in 2014, is the intelligent IT asset management platform that unifies data, workflows, and reporting across the full technology lifecycle, giving enterprises real-time asset visibility, one-click compliance, and measurable value recovery across global operations. Trusted by 60% of the top 10 S&P 500, Sprout partners with IT, finance, and sustainability leaders at every stage, from first deployment to final disposal and everything in between. With world-class NPS scores, 90% logo retention, and value recovery that outperforms the market by 20–50%, Sprout is the platform - and the partner - chosen by the world's most forward-thinking enterprises.

Turn intelligence into value with Sprout.

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