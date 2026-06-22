HAKAN BUCAK Launches Three Projects Worth $750 Million

HAKAN BUCAK Real Estate unveiled three projects worth around $750M in two days: Ataköy Marinada Residence, Hebil Blue and Maslak Dream.

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAKAN BUCAK Real Estate launched three projects worth approximately $750 million within two days. Unveiled in Istanbul, Ataköy Marinada Residence Hebil Blue and Maslak Dream attracted strong interest from investors. During the private pre-launch period, nearly half of the residences at Hebil Blue were sold, while Ataköy Marinada Residence and Maslak Dream each recorded sales of approximately 30%.HAKAN BUCAK Real Estate introduced three new projects in Istanbul and Bodrum to investors and business leaders. With a combined development value of approximately $750 million, Ataköy Marinada Residence, Hebil Blue and Maslak Dream stand out by addressing different lifestyle and investment expectations across different locations.During the private pre-launch period, nearly half of the residences at Hebil Blue, located in Bodrum’s Türkbükü district, were sold. Ataköy Marinada Residence and Maslak Dream also achieved sales of approximately 30% of available units during the same period. Under current market conditions, buyers and investors with available capital continue to seek high-quality projects with strong locations, clear lifestyle concepts and long-term value potential.“A More Selective Yet Stronger Demand Cycle Has Begun”Commenting on the interest shown in the projects, Hakan Bucak, Chairman of the Board of HAKAN BUCAK Real Estate, said: "We are seeing demand accelerate again, particularly in the premium and limited-supply segment of the real estate market. Both domestic and international investors are showing a more selective but also more determined interest in projects with strong locations and high living standards. We saw clear evidence of this during the pre-launch period not only at Ataköy Marinada Residence, but also at Hebil Blue and Maslak Dream. Today, there is a significant group of buyers with purchasing power waiting for the right project. Buyers are no longer investing only in a home; they are also investing in lifestyle, location and long-term value potential. Türkiye’s increasing prominence as a regional investment hub is also having a direct impact on investor sentiment and decision-making."Three Locations, Three Different Approaches to LivingAtaköy Marinada Residence stands out with its central location, combining marina living with city life. With its position along the coastline and the limited supply around Ataköy Marina, the project appeals particularly to buyers seeking a marina lifestyle within the city.Hebil Blue offers a lower-density living experience in Bodrum’s Türkbükü district, with a strong connection to nature and a quieter lifestyle. Preserving the region’s natural character, the project is attracting buyers seeking a more exclusive and long-term living experience in Bodrum.Maslak Dream stands out with its central location in Maslak-Ayazağa, transportation advantages and modern approach to living. Appealing to buyers who prefer to stay close to the city center, the project is also considered among developments with strong long-term investment potential.Sharing his views on the concepts and approaches behind the projects, Levent Deveci, General Manager of HAKAN BUCAK Real Estate, said: "Today, buyer expectations go beyond the residence itself. People now prefer projects that connect with their surroundings, fit their lifestyle and reflect the spirit of their location. Across all three projects, we have created an approach that responds to different lifestyles and buyer expectations. We continue to see demand for limited-supply projects, particularly in Istanbul and Bodrum. For investors, the future of the location, living density and long-term value potential have become just as important as the property itself."

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