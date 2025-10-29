THE SEMICON SUMMIT — DUBAI 2025: SOVEREIGNTY BUILT ON SILICON

UAE to host the Gulf’s first convening dedicated to semiconductors as instruments of national resilience and industrial sovereignty.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Arab Emirates will host the inaugural Semicon Summit — Dubai 2025 on 9– 10 December 2025 at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk. Under the theme “From Circuit to Sovereignty,” the Summit reframes the semiconductor from a mere component into a cornerstone of national power, economic independence, and sovereign identity.The Chip as a Sovereign AssetIn an era where oilfields have given way to fabrication plants as the new measure of strategic weight, the semiconductor decides the pace of artificial intelligence, the strength of energy grids, the continuity of mobility, and the security of nations. Against the backdrop of fractured supply chains and rising geopolitical rivalries, Dubai will stand as the meeting ground where ministers, sovereign investors, and global chipmakers set the agenda for the next industrial age.Global Voices in DubaiThe Semicon Summit — Dubai 2025 will unfold over two days of keynotes, strategic dialogues, case studies, and technology spotlights examining sovereignty, resilience, and the future of semiconductors. The programme will span themes from the geopolitics of silicon and the role of sovereign capital to technical discussions on memory security, precision timing, energy storage, and connected mobility. Confirmed contributors include Swissbit, Epson, Würth Elektronik, ams OSRAM, Energizer, Viking, HOLTEK, Renesas, Amphenol, and Qorvo, alongside international policy leaders. They will join senior representatives from government and sovereign funds in placing semiconductors at the core of the UAE’s Vision 2031 and Operation 300Bn.A Statement of Pride and Authority“The future belongs to nations that master the chip. In Dubai, we are charting that future, positioning the UAE as both author and architect of the world’s semiconductor story,” said Toni Mourad, Managing Director, McKinsey Electronics and Host of The Semicon Summit.A Sovereign Roadmap for TomorrowThe Summit will conclude with a communiqué that brings together senior representatives of government, sovereign investors, and global industry around a shared roadmap. The declaration will underline the UAE’s determination to anchor semiconductors within Vision 2031 and Operation 300Bn, affirming Dubai’s place on the global semiconductor map and setting the course for long-term industrial resilience and sovereign capability.About The Semicon Summit — Dubai 2025: Semicon Summit — Dubai 2025 is the Gulf’s first high-level forum dedicated to semiconductors. Held under the theme “From Circuit to Sovereignty” on 9–10 December 2025, the Summit convenes policymakers, sovereign investors, and global industry leaders to examine the role of semiconductors in industrial resilience, national strategy, and economic diversification. For further information, please visit: https://www.dubaisemicon.com/ About McKinsey Electronics: McKinsey Electronics ( https://www.mckinsey-electronics.com/ ) is a Dubai- headquartered distributor and engineering partner for semiconductors and electronic components. The company represents leading global manufacturers and works with OEMs, EMS providers, and design houses across Africa, the Middle East, and Türkiye. Its technical teams support customers from circuit design through to system validation, contributing to the region’s growing semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

