Middle East risks are reshaping investor priorities, putting Türkiye in sharper focus

Hakan Bucak - Chairman of MARS International Real Estate

Middle East risks are pushing investors toward Türkiye, which stands out with lower risk, strong construction capacity, and a skilled workforce.

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising geopolitical tensions across the Middle East and changing perceptions of security are prompting global real estate investors to reassess where and how they allocate capital. In this shifting environment, Türkiye is drawing greater attention as a market that combines relative predictability, strong execution capacity, and a deep construction ecosystem. According to Hakan Bucak , Chairman of MARS International Real Estate , these factors are making Türkiye an increasingly compelling option for international investors.Reflecting on discussions at the recent MIPIM real estate fair in Cannes, Bucak said one of the most notable changes in investor sentiment was the growing emphasis on resilience and risk visibility rather than returns alone. “The uncertainty created by current geopolitical developments is reshaping how investors define security, particularly in markets that were long perceived as safe havens. Today, investment decisions are no longer driven solely by upside potential. Investors are placing greater importance on whether risks are visible, understandable, and manageable. That shift was clearly reflected in conversations at MIPIM,” he said.Türkiye’s relative predictability is becoming a competitive advantageBucak noted that while Türkiye operates in a complex geopolitical region, investors increasingly distinguish between the existence of risk and the ability to assess it. “Türkiye naturally carries geopolitical exposure due to its location. However, what matters for investors is not the absence of risk, but whether that risk can be read and managed. In that respect, Türkiye offers a more balanced and more predictable operating environment than many assume. This is becoming a meaningful advantage in international investment decision-making,” he said.He added that these changing dynamics may influence not only foreign capital flows but also the preferences of Turkish investors, many of whom have looked abroad in recent years, particularly to Dubai.Construction capacity and delivery confidence remain key strengthsAccording to Bucak, Türkiye’s long-established construction sector remains one of the country’s strongest strategic advantages. “Türkiye has a mature construction industry, experienced contractors, and a highly capable workforce. From supply chain depth to project delivery capability, the ecosystem is built to execute large-scale developments efficiently. That operational strength matters greatly in periods when investors are looking not just for opportunity, but for confidence in delivery,” he said.Investors are becoming more selective and more strategicLooking ahead, Bucak said global capital is likely to move with greater caution, placing more weight on fundamentals, resilience, and execution quality. “We expect the next phase of global real estate investment to be shaped by more selective and risk-aware decision-making. Capital will increasingly favour markets where risks can be assessed more clearly, projects can be delivered reliably, and long-term positioning makes strategic sense. Türkiye is well placed to benefit from that shift,” he said.

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