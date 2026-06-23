Flashnet expands its services division to support long-term smart lighting operations

BRASOV, ROMANIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on 20 years of smart street lighting experience, Flashnet announces a new development phase for its services division, with dedicated investment planned in the coming years to strengthen how the company supports, operates and optimizes smart street lighting deployments for cities, utilities and infrastructure operators.The initiative reflects a broader shift in the smart city market. As public lighting projects become larger, more complex and more connected, customers need more than technology implementation. They need long-term operational continuity, structured support, sustainable project development and service models adapted to their internal capabilities.Building on two decades of smart street lighting experience, Flashnet is restructuring its services business around the full lifecycle of inteliLIGHT projects: from deployment support and system configuration to technical assistance, operational optimization and managed services.Services as part of the inteliLIGHTlifecycleSmart street lighting projects usually start with clear goals: lower energy consumption, improved maintenance, better visibility across the network, safer public spaces and more efficient use of infrastructure budgets. Achieving these goals at deployment is important. Sustaining them over the next ten or fifteen years is where services become essential.Flashnet’s services development is designed to support customers across different stages of the inteliLIGHTlifecycle. This includes technical support during implementation, assistance with system configuration and commissioning, operational guidance after go-live, continuous performance optimization and, where needed, full managed services.The goal is to make sure every inteliLIGHTdeployment remains reliable, measurable and adaptable over time.Different customers, different needsNot every customer approach smart lighting operation in the same way. Some cities and utilities have experienced internal teams and want to operate inteliLIGHTindependently, while relying on Flashnet for expert technical support, troubleshooting, updates and best-practice guidance.Others prefer a shared operating model, where their teams remain actively involved in daily operations, but Flashnet provides structured assistance, performance monitoring, advanced configuration support, and operational recommendations.A third category of customers wants to benefit from smart lighting without building a dedicated internal team for platform operation. For them, managed services provide a practical model in which Flashnet specialists take responsibility for agreed operational activities, helping ensure that the system continues to perform as expected over time.This flexible approach allows Flashnet to adapt its services to different customer profiles, technical capacities, and operational priorities.Managed services built on field experienceManaged services are an important part of Flashnet’s expanded services direction. In a managed services model, Flashnet specialists support the daily operation of the inteliLIGHTplatform, based on the scope agreed with the customer. This can include system monitoring, alarm management, update coordination, operational reporting, performance optimization, and coordination with field teams.“Managed services are an extension of our customer-centric approach: for customers who want it, support is not only there to assist and advise, but to actively operate the smart street lighting system and ensure it delivers consistent value over time.” — Tamás TÖRÖK, Technical Support ManagerThe city or utility remains the owner of the infrastructure, data, strategy and long-term decisions. Flashnet’s role is operational: helping ensure that the inteliLIGHTsystem is actively monitored, correctly configured and continuously optimized according to the agreed scope.Supporting sustainable smart lighting projectsThe development of Flashnet’s services division is also connected to the long-term sustainability of smart lighting projects. Energy savings, lower emissions, and reduced maintenance costs depend not only on installing connected controllers, but also on how the system is operated over time. Dimming profiles need to reflect real local needs. Fault detection must translate into faster interventions. Reports must help stakeholders understand performance. Updates and optimizations must be managed without disrupting operations.By strengthening its services structure, Flashnet aims to help customers protect the value of their investment throughout the lifecycle of the project.A well-operated smart lighting system can reduce unnecessary energy consumption, improve maintenance planning, extend infrastructure visibility, and support future smart city integrations. This makes services a key part of building sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure.A stronger services structure for the years aheadThe expansion and restructuring of the services division marks a strategic step for Flashnet, as inteliLIGHTdeployments continue to grow in scale and complexity.Through this investment, Flashnet is strengthening its processes, service models and operational capabilities around smart lighting projects, giving customers more flexibility in how they adopt, support and operate inteliLIGHTFor Flashnet, this is a natural evolution: from delivering smart lighting technology to supporting the long-term performance of the infrastructure built around it. Through its expanded services division, the company reinforces its commitment to helping customers generate measurable value from smart street lighting investments.About FLASHNETFLASHNET is a fast-paced tech company that integrates the latest IT, energy and telecommunications technologies into hardware and software solutions, creating and implementing intelligent systems for smarter cities and better infrastructure. Founded in 2005, FLASHNET is a leader in intelligent utility management systems, with worldwide operations. ( www.flashnet.ro About inteliLIGHTinteliLIGHTis a smart street lighting control solution that offers detailed lamp-level management capabilities (ON/OFF, dimming, real-time reporting) over multiple IoT communication technologies. In-depth grid awareness is obtained through accurate utility-grade readings of any changes occurring along the grid, reducing energy loss and offering advanced maintenance optimization tools. Furthermore, inteliLIGHTis integrated with Smart City management platforms and offers support for further Smart City development. ( www.inteliLIGHT.eu About Lucy GroupLucy Group is an international group that makes the built environment sustainable. Headquartered in Oxford, UK, the company’s electric businesses advance the transition to a carbon-free world with infrastructure that enables renewable energy and smart cities. The Group has 1,800 employees, operates across 5 continents and has an annual turnover exceeding $500m. Further information can be found at www.lucygroup.com

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