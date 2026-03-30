From design to daily operations: Flashnet's customer-centric support services for more reliable smart street lighting

From Design to Daily Operations: Flashnet’s Customer‑Centric Support Services Driving Smarter, More Reliable Street Lighting

While the technology is complex underneath, Flashnet’s goal is to make it manageable & clear for people using it everyday through advising, training & support.

BRASOV, ROMANIA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴?Smart street lighting is one of the critical infrastructures, it touches public safety, energy budgets, citizen satisfaction and cities' climate commitments. It needs to work every night, in all conditions. More than that, the system will need to operate for many years to come – teams will change, regulations evolve, new technologies and integrations appear. If the city is alone in managing all of these changes, even the best-designed solutions might become difficult to operate.Even the best smart street lighting solution can underperform if it is not operated correctly or continuously optimized. Cities differ widely in their infrastructure, utilities & optimization of maintenance, organizational structure, priorities, climate, energy strategies and levels of digital maturity.But what does the success of a smart street lighting implementation really depend on?A smart lighting system is only as strong as the support behind it. While advanced features, connectivity layers and analytics capabilities are important, they cannot deliver their full value unless the system is properly understood, maintained and optimized by the people who operate it. This is where an experienced support team becomes critical.In smart street lighting, customer service, means having a partner who can advise you during planning, support you during deployment, train your teams, stay available 24/7 for technical issues and help you evolve the system over time.𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗮 𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗿: 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿A smart street lighting system is, by nature, complex. It brings together hardware, telecom networks, software platforms and integrations with other systems. While the technology is complex underneath, Flashnet ’s goal is to make it manageable and clear for people using it everyday through advising, training and support.With over 20 years of hands‑on experience in smart street lighting projects around the world, Flashnet’s team acts as an extension of a city’s own technical departments.“Our support engineers work daily with utilities and cities across Europe, the Middle East and North America, bringing years of field experience into every interaction – from troubleshooting and configuration to integration and optimization. This hands-on experience shapes the way we think about smart street lighting and about the kind of partner we want to be” says Tamas Torok, Flashnet’s Technical Support Manager.We start from a basic assumption: no two cities are the same. The way we design and support a project in Reykjavík is not the same as in Washington, DC – and it shouldn’t be. Climate, grid topology, street layouts, historical architecture, regulation, even internal workflows inside the utility or city hall are different.That’s why we invest time in understanding each city’s particular context, Our support structure is built on several pillars:- Deep understanding of each customer’s environment- Complete, tailored documentation- Comprehensive training programs – initial and periodic- Quick technical support, available whenever needed- Continuous system optimization, based on real performance data- Direct collaboration with Flashnet’s R&D team, ensuring fast improvements based on field feedback.We stay closely connected to the on-site teams – installers, maintenance crews, and control-room operators – so we understand what’s happening in real conditions and can support them quickly and effectively. And when extra support is truly needed, we can also go on site to see the infrastructure firsthand, speak directly with operators, and investigate constraints. This level of involvement ensures the system performs at its full potential, not just at launch, but every day, year after year.𝟐𝟒/𝟕 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐭𝐨-𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭Behind every inteliLIGHT deployment, there is a dedicated support team whose job is to keep systems running smoothly and to respond quickly when something happens – from the first pilot and field deployment, through go-live, and into day-to-day operation. At Flahnet, this includes:1. Designing the right solution together. From network topology to controller configuration and platform structure, we work with city teams to define the right architecture, communication technologies, and platform capabilities based on real operational conditions.2. Configuration & integration. Smart lighting rarely operates in isolation. It must integrate with existing city systems, energy infrastructures, GIS platforms, or smart city solutions. Flashnet ensures these integrations are seamless.3. Implementation and commissioning. Correct installation, network optimization, and on‑site validation are essential for long‑term reliability.4. Training & knowledge transfer. We provide structured training sessions for all levels – operators, engineers, maintenance teams – ensuring that each group gains the confidence and skills to use the system effectively.5. Daily use & long‑term operation. This is where support services truly show their value. Real‑time problem solving, alarm management, network monitoring, firmware updates, parameter optimization, and SLA‑based interventions ensure continuous reliability.6. Continuous adaptation to city needs. Cities evolve. New districts are built, policies change, citizen expectations rise. Flashnet’s support services help cities scale, adapt, and continuously improve their smart lighting infrastructure.In practice, this means cities and utilities are supported end to end – from initial setup and integration to long-term operation and continuous improvement.𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭At Flashnet, customer support is not just about keeping the lights on. It is also one of the main ways the smart street lighting platform evolves.Because there is a tight, everyday connection between our customer support team and our R&D department, what cities experience in the field doesn’t stay in the ticketing system. Customer feedback, operational challenges and on-the-ground insights are fed directly into product development and roadmap decisions.This means that:- platform updates are more relevant- features respond to real needs- bugs are addressed faster- improvements are continuous- cities benefit from an evolving, future-ready systemIn other words, support does not just maintain the system – it helps shape its future. Every conversation, every ticket and every lesson learned in the field is an opportunity to make inteliLIGHT clearer, stronger and better aligned with what cities and utilities actually need.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐲We also know that successful deployments depend on people feeling confident using the system. That’s why training is a core part of our support approach and why we created Flashnet Academy.Designed for partners, utility field employees, and municipal teams working with inteliLIGHT in the field, Flashnet Academy delivers hands-on training tailored to each project and team’s needs. It helps ensure deployments follow best practices, make full use of the platform, and are set up for long-term operation – not just go-live day.𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦For some cities and utilities, the challenge is not only choosing and deploying the right smart street lighting solution, but also having enough internal capacity to operate it day to day. In these cases, Flashnet can go one step further and provide managed services – operating the lighting system on behalf of the customer, with our own specialists.“Managed services are an extension of our customer-centric approach: for customers who want it, support is not only there to assist and advise, but to actively operate the smart street lighting system and ensure it delivers consistent value over time.” – Alexandru Buzatu, CCO, Flashnet-----------------------------------------------------------About FLASHNETFLASHNET is a fast-paced tech company that integrates the latest IT, energy and telecommunications technologies into hardware and software solutions, creating and implementing intelligent systems for smarter cities and better infrastructure. Founded in 2005, FLASHNET is a leader in intelligent utility management systems, with worldwide operations. ( www.flashnet.ro About inteliLIGHTinteliLIGHTis a smart street lighting control solution that offers detailed lamp-level management capabilities (ON/OFF, dimming, real-time reporting) over multiple IoT communication technologies. In-depth grid awareness is obtained through accurate utility-grade readings of any changes occurring along the grid, reducing energy loss and offering advanced maintenance optimization tools. Furthermore, inteliLIGHTis integrated with Smart City management platforms and offers support for further Smart City development. ( www.inteliLIGHT.eu About Lucy GroupLucy Group is an international group that makes the built environment sustainable. Headquartered in Oxford, UK, the company’s electric businesses advance the transition to a carbon-free world with infrastructure that enables renewable energy and smart cities. The Group has 1,800 employees, operates across 5 continents and has an annual turnover exceeding $500m. Further information can be found at www.lucygroup.com

Flashnet’s Customer‑Centric Support Services: End‑to‑End Support for Reliable Smart Street Lighting

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