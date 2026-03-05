Flashnet AI Module: complex data transformed into an intuitive user experience for smart city applications

City management platforms are becoming more capable, but also more complex. The Flashnet AI Module simplifies smart city CMS via natural language.

BRASOV, ROMANIA, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operators are expected to manage more devices, more data streams, more integrations and more workflows in their Control Management Systems – and it’s proving to be a steep learning curve.To address this challenge, Flashnet developed a new software application designed to help smart city software operators by enabling them to make sense of existing data, identify devices, connect to them and orchestrate surgical actions across the entire infrastructure. A smarter and faster way for users to reach their objectives within the existing CMS.The tool, built around natural language interaction, provides user-friendly data search and device filtering using a custom LLM (isolated Large Language Model using proprietary data sets). The AI model helps convert complex technical data into actionable insights for operators: by asking questions in plain language, users can better interpret technical information, they can filter devices more efficiently, or they can build custom reports.Flashnet’s AI engineers promise further development in the near future: “We’re adding more capabilities soon, including predictive maintenance insights and heuristic anomaly detection. AI is better and faster than most operators at recognizing data patterns and predict system errors, and we're planning to use this to identify abnormal behavior outside standard operation, including signals that haven’t been flagged before, so it can surface unexpected issues and early failure indicators” states Nicola Crespi, Flashnet’s Chief Product Officer.Built with openness in mind, Flashnet’s AI Module can be integrated through open APIs in most existing applications, connecting with different platforms and multi-vendor infrastructures. Also, it can operate across systems to support vendor-neutral smart city operations.At the same time, Flashnet’s AI layer is engineered for real-world performance at scale, supporting large infrastructures with millions of connected devices, low latency requirements, and meeting enterprise-grade security expectations. Whether it’s smart street lighting, or any other IoT sensors, the new AI integration from Flashnet is designed to work across any smart city system integrated into the platform, creating a unified intelligence layer for urban infrastructure.Experience the AI solution at Smart Cities Connect in Raleigh, North CarolinaIf you’re attending Smart Cities Connect in Raleigh, we invite you to visit our stand to see the AI Module and our inteliLIGHTecosystem live. Whether you’re scaling urban pilots or building a resilient, hardware-agnostic infrastructure for your community, we’d be glad to connect, exchange ideas, and hear your feedback.March 10-12, 2026Raleigh, North CarolinaRaleigh Convention Center, Booth 615About FLASHNETFLASHNET is a fast-paced tech company that integrates the latest IT, energy and telecommunications technologies into hardware and software solutions, creating and implementing intelligent systems for smarter cities and better infrastructure. Founded in 2005, FLASHNET is a leader in intelligent utility management systems, with worldwide operations. ( www.flashnet.ro About inteliLIGHTinteliLIGHTis a smart street lighting control solution that offers detailed lamp-level management capabilities (ON/OFF, dimming, real-time reporting) over multiple IoT communication technologies. In-depth grid awareness is obtained through accurate utility-grade readings of any changes occurring along the grid, reducing energy loss and offering advanced maintenance optimization tools. Furthermore, inteliLIGHTis integrated with Smart City management platforms and offers support for further Smart City development. ( www.inteliLIGHT.eu About Lucy GroupLucy Group is an international group that makes the built environment sustainable. Headquartered in Oxford, UK, the company’s electric businesses advance the transition to a carbon-free world with infrastructure that enables renewable energy and smart cities. The Group has 1,800 employees, operates across 5 continents and has an annual turnover exceeding $500m. Further information can be found at www.lucygroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.