Inogic Launches AI-Enabled Data Deduplication for Dynamics 365 CRM with InoWiz

DeDupeD isn’t just a detection tool with a merge button; it’s an AI co-pilot that analyzes every conflicting field, explains its recommendation & puts teams in control of the cleanest possible data.” — Vaibhav Ghorpade, VP of Technology, Inogic

NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, a Microsoft ISV leader known for innovation in Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and Azure AI, proudly announces a major AI-first upgrade to DeDupeD — its flagship duplicate detection and merge solution for Dynamics 365 CRM, with the introduction of InoWiz, an embedded AI engine that transforms how teams detect, merge, and clean duplicate records across their CRM data.

With AI capability, DeDupeD becomes Dynamics 365 CRM's most intelligent deduplication tool, one that doesn't just find duplicates but actively recommends the best data to keep, explains its reasoning, and selects the optimal master record automatically. This launch positions DeDupeD as a truly AI-first application for AI-based data deduplication in Dynamics 365 CRM.

“With InoWiz inside DeDupeD, we’re redefining what it means to clean CRM data. This isn’t a detection tool with a merge button anymore; it’s an AI co-pilot that analyses every conflicting field, explains its recommendation, and puts teams in control of the cleanest possible data. Dynamics 365 users now have an AI-first deduplication experience built for enterprise scale,” said Vaibhav Ghorpade, VP of Technology, Inogic.

DeDupeD Introduces AI-Powered Duplicate Record Management for Dynamics 365 CRM with InoWiz

AI-Powered Field Recommendations for Smarter Record Merges in Dynamics 365 CRM -

DeDupeD introduces AI-assisted duplicate record management in Dynamics 365 CRM through InoWiz, helping teams make faster and more informed merge decisions. During record merges, InoWiz evaluates conflicting field values based on completeness, formatting accuracy, and contextual consistency to recommend the most suitable surviving value. Each recommendation is accompanied by a confidence score and a clear explanation, enabling users to merge records with greater confidence and transparency.

AI-Based Master Record Selection to Merge Duplicate Records in Dynamics 365 CRM -

Selecting the right master record is often one of the most time-intensive steps in duplicate management. InoWiz streamlines this process by analysing candidate records across multiple quality indicators, including data completeness, address quality, business identifiers, and overall record richness. Based on this evaluation, InoWiz recommends the strongest record to retain before users proceed with the merge.

Built to Remove Duplicates from Dynamics 365 CRM at Scale -

Designed for high-volume CRM environments, DeDupeD delivers entity-level AI recommendations across records such as Accounts, Contacts, and Leads as soon as users initiate the merge process. This enables organisations to maintain consistent data quality standards while accelerating duplicate resolution across large datasets.

Enterprise-Grade Controls and Governance -

DeDupeD is built with enterprise governance in mind. Through Azure OpenAI integration, administrators retain control over AI behavior with configurable survivorship logic, token governance controls, and role-based access through DeDupeD AI Teams. This ensures AI-assisted deduplication remains secure, compliant, and operationally efficient.

Why Enterprises Should Choose DeDupeD with InoWiz

• AI-first from merge to master record: Unlike traditional deduplication tools, DeDupeD’s InoWiz brings AI intelligence into every step of the process, detection, field recommendation, and master selection.

• Transparent, explainable decisions: Every AI recommendation includes a confidence score and a clear rationale, so teams understand and trust the suggestions rather than blindly accepting them.

• Accurate, consistent CRM data at scale: Automated AI suggestions ensure uniform data quality standards across millions of records, eliminating human error and inconsistency.

• Purpose-built for Dynamics 365 CRM: InoWiz integrates natively within the Dynamics 365 merge workflow, no external tools, no switching screens, no extra steps.

• Secure and governed: Azure OpenAI integration with admin-level controls ensures DeDupeD meets enterprise security, compliance, and budget requirements.

DeDupeD: From Deduplication Tool to AI-First CRM Data Intelligence App

This release marks a defining moment in DeDupeD’s evolution. What began as a powerful duplicate detection and merge app for Dynamics 365 CRM is now a full AI-enabled duplicate record management platform, one that thinks alongside CRM users, learns from their data, and reduces the burden of data quality management from hours of manual effort to intelligent, guided decisions.

Experience the future of AI-enabled data deduplication, where your CRM data cleans itself intelligently.

About Inogic

Inogic: A trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Our flagship solution, Maplytics™, a 5-star rated Certified App, revolutionizes locational intelligence in Dynamics 365 CRM with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimization, and Appointment Scheduling. Now integrated with MapCopilot, an AI assistant that lets users interact naturally with their CRM to access mapped insights and optimize fieldwork instantly.

With over a decade of expertise, Inogic enhances CRM productivity, intelligence, and automation through 20+ Microsoft-certified, co-sell-ready productivity apps on the Microsoft Marketplace. Inogic delivers solutions across a wide spectrum of business needs—from omnichannel communication tools such as AI-enabled WhatsApp Business integration, Live Chat, Text SMS with Dynamics 365 CRM, Next Best Action, the new AI/ML powered Dynamics assistant for recommending impactful next steps for records, Predict4Dynamics, the AI/ML powered forecasting tool, to create, train, and deploy predictive models across CRM, SharePoint Document Search with Copilot using SharePoint Knowledge AI Search, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, clean duplicate data with DeDupeD, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships, improving productivity with one-click apps like Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, Sales enablement using Alerts4Dynamics, Inogic has always been a hub of distinct and innovative apps for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse. To learn how Inogic is transforming your Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and AI experience, visit www.inogic.com or contact us at crm@inogic.com.

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