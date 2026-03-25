Inogic Launches AI/ML-Powered Next Best Action for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM

With AI-powered recommendations in Next Best Action, we’re enabling CRM users to move beyond guesswork and take the most effective next step with confidence.” — Anmol Sawant, VP of Technology at Inogic

NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic announces the launch of Next Best Action, an AI/ML-powered solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM that recommends the most effective next step to help organizations achieve their desired business goals.

Next Best Action uses real-time, context-aware, and explainable AI to analyze CRM data, customer interactions, and historical success patterns. It delivers actionable recommendations directly within CRM, enabling users to focus on high-impact activities and make faster, data-driven decisions.

“With AI-powered recommendations in Next Best Action, we’re enabling CRM users to move beyond guesswork and take the most effective next step with confidence,” said Anmol Sawant, VP of Technology at Inogic. “By embedding intelligence directly inside Dynamics 365, teams can act faster, prioritize high-impact activities, and achieve their business goals more efficiently.”

Key capabilities includes:

• Context-aware recommendations across Leads, Opportunities, Cases, and custom entities

• Explainable AI insights outlining what action to take, why it matters, and expected outcomes

• Confidence scores and priority indicators for smarter decision-making

• Optimal timing prediction for emails, calls, and meetings

• Activity Cards for executing actions directly within CRM

• Daily and weekly digest for prioritized task management

By turning CRM insights into clear, guided actions, Next Best Action helps teams reduce manual analysis, improve engagement, accelerate deal cycles, and drive consistent business outcomes.

Experience the Future of CRM Guidance

Organizations can now explore these AI-driven capabilities with a 15-day free trial of Next Best Action via Microsoft Marketplace or directly from Inogic’s website.

Inogic: A trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Our flagship solution, Maplytics™, a 5-star rated Certified App, revolutionizes locational intelligence in Dynamics 365 CRM with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimization, and Appointment Scheduling. Now integrated with MapCopilot, an AI assistant that lets users interact naturally with their CRM to access mapped insights and optimize fieldwork instantly.

With over a decade of expertise, Inogic enhances CRM productivity, intelligence, and automation through 20+ Microsoft-certified, co-sell-ready productivity apps on the Microsoft Marketplace. Inogic delivers solutions across a wide spectrum of business needs, from omnichannel communication tools such as AI-enabled WhatsApp Business integration, Live Chat, Text SMS with Dynamics 365 CRM, SharePoint Document Search with Copilot using SharePoint Knowledge AI Search, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, clean duplicate data with DeDupeD, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships, improving productivity with one-click apps like Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365, sales enablement using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist, and Integrations like MailChimp Integration to QuickBooks Integration, Inogic has always been a hub of distinct and innovative apps for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse. To learn how Inogic is transforming your Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and AI experience, visit www.inogic.com or contact us at crm@inogic.com.

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