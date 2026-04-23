Inogic Launches AI-Powered Solutions for Dynamics 365 CRM: Predictive Analytics, AI Document Search & Next Best Action

We built these apps to answer 3 key business questions: what will happen, what information matters & what action to take next. Together, they transform Dynamics 365 into an AI-driven decision engine” — Vaibhav Ghorpade, VP of Technology, Inogic

NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, a Microsoft Gold ISV Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure AI, today announced the launch of three AI-powered solutions designed to enhance decision-making within Dynamics 365 CRM: Predict4Dynamics, SharePoint Knowledge AI Search, and Next Best Action.

Built on Azure Machine Learning and Azure OpenAI, the new solutions bring predictive analytics, AI-powered document intelligence, and real-time recommendations directly into CRM workflows helping sales, service, marketing, and finance teams act faster and more intelligently.

"We built these solutions to answer three critical business questions - what will happen, what information matters, and what action to take next. Together, they transform Dynamics 365 into an AI-driven decision engine,” said Vaibhav Ghorpade, VP of Technology, Inogic

1. Predict4Dynamics — AI Predictive Analytics for Dynamics 365

Predict4Dynamics delivers explainable AI forecasting in Dynamics 365 CRM, giving teams transparent predictions for lead conversion, revenue, churn, and service escalations. Unlike black-box models, its Explainable AI (XAI) framework reveals why each prediction is made, building trust and enabling confident, compliance-ready decisions.

• Lead conversion prediction and opportunity scoring

• Revenue forecasting and sales prediction insights

• AI predictive analytics for customer churn and risk analysis

• Explainable AI models for transparent decision-making

2. SharePoint Knowledge AI Search —AI-Powered Document Intelligence

SharePoint Knowledge AI Search bridges Dynamics 365 CRM and SharePoint with an AI-powered Copilot Agent that surfaces the right document at the right moment. Users can search contracts, proposals, and knowledge articles using natural language, directly inside the CRM record they are working on. Organizations can now unlock the true value of their documents with secure Dynamics 365 document access powered by AI.

• Intelligent document search across SharePoint-integrated CRM data

• Context-aware retrieval of relevant files within Dynamics 365

• Enterprise-grade security with permission-based access

• AI-powered knowledge discovery for faster decision-making

3. Next Best Action — Context-Aware AI Recommendations & Workflow Automation

Next Best Action for Dynamics 365 CRM is an AI-powered recommendation engine that analyzes CRM data, activity history, and context to suggest the highest-impact action for every user, at every moment. From automated task suggestions in Dynamics 365 to full AI workflow automation, it eliminates guesswork and drives consistent, outcome-focused CRM behavior.

• Context-aware recommendations in Dynamics 365

• AI-driven task suggestions based on CRM data and user behavior

• Automated task suggestions to improve productivity

• AI-driven workflows to streamline operations

Available Now — Explore Inogic’s AI Solutions for Dynamics 365 CRM

All three AI-powered solutions are available immediately on Microsoft Marketplace. To request a personalized demo, visit www.inogic.com or contact crm@inogic.com to discover how AI-powered predictive analytics, intelligent document search, and next best action recommendations in Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM can accelerate decision-making and improve business outcomes.

About Inogic

Inogic: A trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Our flagship solution, Maplytics™, a 5-star rated Certified App, revolutionizes locational intelligence in Dynamics 365 CRM with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimization, and Appointment Scheduling. Now integrated with MapCopilot, an AI assistant that lets users interact naturally with their CRM to access mapped insights and optimize fieldwork instantly.

With over a decade of expertise, Inogic enhances CRM productivity, intelligence, and automation through 20+ Microsoft-certified, co-sell-ready productivity apps on the Microsoft Marketplace. Inogic delivers solutions across a wide spectrum of business needs from omnichannel communication tools such as AI-enabled WhatsApp Business integration, Live Chat, Text SMS with Dynamics 365 CRM, SharePoint Document Search with Copilot using SharePoint Knowledge AI Search, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, clean duplicate data with DeDupeD, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships, improving productivity with one-click apps like Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor, Sales enablement using Alerts4Dynamics, and Integrations like MailChimp Integration to QuickBooks Integration. Inogic has always been a hub of distinct and innovative apps for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse. To learn how Inogic is transforming your Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and AI experience, visit www.inogic.com or contact us at crm@inogic.com.

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