ABA Typographic Posters by Paul Robb Wins Silver at A' Graphics Design Award

ABA Typographic Posters

Typographic and Augmented Reality Campaign by Paul Robb Recognized for Engaging Prospective Arts Students

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced ABA Typographic Posters by Paul Robb as a Silver A' Design Award winner in the category of Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design. The A' Design Award is a highly respected international design competition that evaluates entries through a rigorous, criteria-based process, making this recognition a meaningful acknowledgment within the field of graphic design and visual communication. ABA Typographic Posters is a public advertising and augmented reality campaign that combines expressive typography with interactive digital layers to promote an arts university and engage prospective students. The Silver A' Design Award distinction places this project among works recognized for their innovation, technical merit, and communicative strength.The recognition of ABA Typographic Posters holds relevance for the broader graphic design industry, where the convergence of print and digital media continues to shape contemporary visual communication. The project responds to a growing need to present institutional messaging through participatory and experiential formats rather than traditional didactic approaches. By integrating augmented reality with large-format typographic design, the campaign aligns with current trends in immersive and accessible communication. This approach offers practical value to educators, agencies, and brands seeking to engage younger audiences in urban environments through curiosity-driven interaction.ABA Typographic Posters uses typography as both message and visual interface, with large-scale posters activating public space through bold composition, color, and hierarchy. Through augmented reality interaction, static visuals transform into animated and interactive digital content, positioning typography as a gateway to creativity and exploration. The campaign was developed through a hybrid graphic and digital workflow, with custom layouts and color systems designed for large-format print and AR layers implemented using mobile-based platforms. Printed triggers link directly to immersive digital experiences, and the integration of physical and digital media was tested on-site to ensure accessibility, responsiveness, and visual coherence. This careful balance of experimental typography and reliable performance distinguishes the project within its field.The Silver A' Design Award recognition may serve as encouragement for continued exploration of experiential typography and cross-disciplinary design at the intersection of print and digital media. The project demonstrates how contemporary graphic design can foster participatory visual narratives, offering a foundation for future work that bridges static and interactive communication. This acknowledgment supports ongoing efforts to advance art education visibility through innovative and accessible design approaches.Team MembersABA Typographic Posters was created by Paul Robb, who led the creative direction and typographic design, together with Moria Bartoloni and Tommaso Paganini, who contributed to the development and realization of the campaign through graphic and augmented reality integration.Interested parties may learn more about ABA Typographic Posters, view the design in detail, and explore information about its designers at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Paul RobbPaul Robb is a Creative Director and type designer with over thirty years of experience and serves as a Professor of Graphic Design at the University of Perugia, as well as a Professor on the MA Brand Design course at the Academia of Perugia. Since 2000, he has been Creative Director for Salt&Pepper, an award-winning multidisciplinary contemporary graphic design studio focused on transforming brands and businesses, where expressiveness and authenticity form the basis of his work through a balanced fusion of creative design and technology. In 2020, he founded S6 Foundry, which develops creative fonts by designers for designers. Based in Italy, his work has been exhibited throughout the world, with poster designs held in permanent museum collections, and he regularly collaborates with film directors, advertising agencies, institutions, and type designers internationally.About S6 FoundryS6 Foundry is an independent type design studio focused on the development of retail and custom typefaces for brand-led design. The foundry designs fonts intended to perform consistently across digital and print environments, with particular attention to clarity, character, and functional flexibility. Its work supports designers, agencies, and organizations in building coherent visual identities through typography. The library includes a diverse range of type families, from editorial serif designs to contemporary sans-serifs, each developed through a rigorous design and production process. In parallel, S6 Foundry collaborates with clients on bespoke typographic solutions, including custom font families, logotypes, and integrated typographic systems tailored to specific communication needs.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence in both function and form, reflecting the designer's understanding and skill. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through original innovation and thoughtful execution. Within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, evaluation considers criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, adaptability across platforms, and attention to detail. The designation reflects a notable level of accomplishment, identifying works that advance the boundaries of design and contribute positively to everyday life. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for the technical and artistic qualities that distinguish their projects within a competitive field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that invites participation from graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures within the graphic design and visual communication industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process and assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel composed of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design by celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://graphicdesignaward.net

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