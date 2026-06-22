Eskimi launches AI-powered YouTube targeting solution for global advertisers

Eskimi introduces DeepContext Video

Eskimi's new AI-powered solution helps global advertisers find the right YouTube placements by meaning, sentiment, and language – not just keywords.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eskimi introduced DeepContext Video, an AI-powered YouTube advertising solution giving brands control over where their ads appear based on video content meaning, not keywords. With this launch, Eskimi gives advertisers a tool for contextual video advertising in fast-growing markets where the right solutions have been missing.

Advertisers targeting audiences in Asia, Africa, or Central Europe on YouTube have long relied on broad categories, keyword lists, resulting in misaligned placements. DeepContext Video fixes this by analyzing content meaning, sentiment, and engagement patterns across languages to find inventory that genuinely fits.

"The assumption that global advertising is just local advertising at scale is one of the most common mistakes we see. Language, tone, and cultural context change everything – and when brands get that wrong on YouTube, they don't just waste budget. They lose trust in markets they're still trying to enter," says Vytautas Paukstys, CEO of Eskimi.

Designed for precision, scale, and creators’ discovery

DeepContext Video gives advertisers three ways to find the right YouTube inventory, depending on their campaign goals. They can be used separately or together for a full-scale approach.

• Relevance and message alignment. A custom brand blueprint is transformed into a curated list of videos matched by theme, tone, and brand suitability.

• Scaling with control. YouTube inventory is scanned and categorized based on attention signals and content quality, helping brands focus spend on placements more likely to deliver engagement.

• Activating local voices. Local and emerging creators are identified based on what they actually talk about (not just their audience size or category label), making it easier to find the right voices in new markets.

The platform also monitors YouTube inventory in real time, catching newly published content as it goes live. This means brands aren't limited to established, heavily indexed videos, and can show up in fresh, relevant content the moment it reaches their target audience.

Moreover, Eskimi’s new tool includes extensive reporting and auditing capabilities that help agencies review their campaigns historically and draw learnings from past placements.

Omnilingual support

DeepContext Video works across all languages, which is a meaningful difference from tools built primarily for English-speaking markets. This means advertisers can analyze content, evaluate tone, and select placements with the same precision in Swahili or Tagalog as they would in English.

ABOUT ESKIMI

Eskimi is a global, full-stack, end-to-end creative and media tech platform. It delivers data-driven creatives that capture attention, quality supply, advanced audience targeting, reaching 2.5 billion users, and local relevance that captures attention and creates brand impact. Eskimi operates worldwide with people on the ground in over 40 markets.

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