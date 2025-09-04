Eskimi pioneers AI-powered contextual advertising with DeepContext

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eskimi, a global creative and media technology platform, has launched DeepContext — an AI-powered solution designed to help advertisers build and activate client-specific brand strategies in contextual advertising. By understanding the meaning behind content, offering real-time website monitoring, and supporting nearly all world languages, the tool makes advanced contextual targeting accessible to advertisers within and beyond mature markets.

"The complexity of cultural, linguistic, and digital contexts often makes it challenging for advertisers to stay relevant. DeepContext opens the door for them to build more authentic strategies and activate them at scale. It makes it possible to implement these plans efficiently, ensuring campaigns remain relevant in real time in any market,” says Marcel Sandoval, Chief Product Officer at Eskimi

Sandoval explains that DeepContext enables agencies and brands to create or upload brand blueprints — strategic guidelines or briefs — that define how their brand should be presented in digital environments. Once a blueprint is established, the platform automatically evaluates and classifies placements based on how well they align with the brand's specific requirements.

Instead of relying on standard keyword analysis, DeepContext is able to evaluate the full-page content (e.g., tone, sentiment, and themes) and match it to a brand’s custom blueprint for maximum relevance, says Sandoval. Moreover, it delivers real-time insights, transparent reasoning for placements, and smarter brand safety that avoids false blocks while keeping ads contextually aligned.

Unlike other contextual advertising solutions from demand-side platforms (DSPs), Eskimi’s latest innovation also employs real-time website monitoring, ensuring that brand placements appear on newly released and highly relevant web pages. The platform also supports most of the world languages, enabling advertisers to reach audiences beyond traditional markets.

Why contextual advertising matters?

According to Sandoval, unlike traditional behavioral approaches, contextual focuses on the current context of a page or content, ensuring that ads align naturally with the user's intent. This method not only improves engagement and relevance but also allows advertisers to create a seamless user experience where advertising feels helpful rather than intrusive.

Eskimi is a global, full-stack, end-to-end creative and media tech platform. It delivers data-driven creatives that capture attention, quality supply, advanced audience targeting, reaching 2.5 billion users, and local relevance that captures attention and creates brand impact. Eskimi operates worldwide with people on the ground in over 30 markets.



