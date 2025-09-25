Study: FMCG brands dominate online ads aimed at Gen Z, the next wealthiest generation

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gen Z is quickly becoming the largest and wealthiest generation, yet many brands still struggle or hesitate to engage them. This high-standard audience is shaping trends and spending power, but advertisers risk missing a critical window to build trust and benefit financially before competitors step.

Having analyzed more than 81,000 online display advertising campaigns run via their platform, Eskimi highlights this gap, showing which industries and countries run the highest volume of Gen Z-focused campaigns. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry ranks first, with Greece leading among countries.

First things first - why should advertisers care about Gen Z?

Gen Z is wealthier at this stage of life than any generation before it, according to a recent NielsenIQ and World Data Lab report. They already represent over 17 percent of global spending. Data shows Gen Z is expected to soon become the world’s wealthiest generation with the highest purchasing power.

"Gen Z grew up online. They know social media, online shopping, and digital platforms like the back of their hand. They jump between apps, content, and checkout pages like it’s second nature - and they expect brands to keep up. If companies don’t learn about this audience soon, they could lose relevance and miss out on growth," says Philip Mahler, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Eskimi.

Countries and industries leading the way

To understand which advertisers are already testing strategies for Gen Z and preparing for this new generation of consumers, Eskimi analyzed over 81.000 display ad campaigns worldwide. Here are the key takeaways from the study:

• Worldwide, the mix of industries targeting Gen Z also shows a clear lead from FMCG brands at 51%, followed by education at 11% and technology at 5% of the analyzed campaigns.

• Greece stands out in its Gen Z-focused online advertising efforts. It secured the first position among the researched countries for the scope of campaigns targeting Gen Z. South Africa ranks second and Serbia - third.

The top 10 lists of industries and countries you can find here: https://www.eskimi.com/blog/eskimi-research-whos-targeting-gen-z

“Traditional sectors are already winning Gen Z, and that should be a wake-up call for everyone else. Companies that wait too long risk playing catch-up in a market others are already shaping. Yes, Gen Z lives on social media, but their habits span multiple channels, and display remains one of the most effective ways to reach them at scale,” says Mahler.

Tips for advertisers

Engaging this generation is far from easy. Eskimi’s data shows that campaigns targeting Gen Z often see lower click-through rates than those aimed at Millennials or other age groups, underscoring how demanding and selective this audience is. To help advertisers succeed, Eskimi shares practical recommendations for brands looking to better connect with Gen Z.

1. Prioritize innovative ad formats. Most modern media & creative solutions offer brands rich media creatives or other interactive ads to capture attention and engagement, ultimately driving the audience's attention.

2. Diversify channel choices. Don’t rely on one channel - use a variety to keep your brand top-of-mind for Gen Z.

3. Be creative. Gen Z gravitates toward authenticity and originality, so campaigns need strong storytelling, visually striking design, evokes emotional connections and messaging that reflects their values and culture.

4. Experiment and adapt fast. Gen Z trends shift quickly, so advertisers should test new formats, analyze attention data, and adjust campaigns rapidly to stay relevant.

Methodology

For this study, Eskimi conducted an analysis of more than 81,000 online display advertising campaigns executed via the Eskimi across 184 countries. The campaigns were active between August 2022 and August 2025. For the purposes of comparative analysis, the dataset was categorized by country and industry.

