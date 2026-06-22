Heallexa Tackles US Provider Shortage by Making Every Open Appointment Visible

Heallexa | AI-Powered Healthcare Search. Ask. Find. Care.

Wait times hit a record 31 days as 74M Americans live in shortage areas. Heallexa argues part of the access crisis is a search problem, not a supply problem.

The shortage is real. But part of what people experience as a shortage is actually a search problem. Appointments exist. Patients cannot see them.” — Obrist Buasa

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Dallas, patients now wait an average of 17 days to see a doctor. Across America's largest cities, that average has stretched to 31 days, the longest on record. In some metros it climbs past two months. But in many of those same cities, appointments are sitting open. Patients just cannot find them.That gap between supply and visibility is where Heallexa, a Dallas based digital health platform, is positioning itself. The company indexes more than 6.3 million provider profiles drawn directly from the federal NPI registry , the authoritative database of every licensed healthcare provider in the United States. Patients can search and book at heallexa.com , free, in any language, 24 hours a day.The numbers behind the crisisAccording to the 2025 AMN Healthcare Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times, the average wait to schedule an appointment with a doctor in major US metro areas has climbed to 31 days, a 19% increase in just three years and a 48% increase since 2004. Specialist waits are longer still: 41.8 days for OB/GYN, 40 for gastroenterology, 36.5 for dermatology, and 32.7 for cardiology.The Association of American Medical Colleges projects a physician shortage of up to 86,000 doctors by 2036. The Health Resources and Services Administration has already designated more than 7,400 Health Professional Shortage Areas for primary care alone, covering nearly 74 million Americans. Texas alone accounts for hundreds of those designated areas, from the Rio Grande Valley to rural counties just hours from Fort Worth.The downstream effects are measurable. A 2025 West Health and Gallup study found that roughly 29 million US adults cannot afford or reliably access quality healthcare. Federal Reserve data shows that 26% of American adults skipped some form of medical treatment in 2025 because of cost or access barriers, with 15% skipping a doctor's visit outright.A visibility problem hiding inside a workforce problemFor two decades, commercial healthcare directories have operated on a pay for placement model. Providers who pay more appear higher in results. Providers who do not pay are buried or excluded. Patients are not seeing every available doctor in their area. They are seeing whoever bought the top spot.Heallexa flips that structure. Because the platform is built on federal NPI data, every licensed provider appears regardless of whether they have a paid relationship with the company. Providers who do subscribe pay a flat monthly fee with no per appointment commissions and no premium placement."A family doctor in West Texas shows up in our search the same way a Park Avenue specialist does," Buasa said. "The federal registry does not have favorites. Neither do we."The platform's booking layer operates 24 hours a day across SMS, phone, chat, and WhatsApp, and is designed to handle conversations in any language. Tens of millions of Americans speak a primary language other than English, and language is one of the most consistent predictors of missed care.What Heallexa is not claimingBuasa is direct about the limits of what a platform can do. "We are not training new doctors. We are not opening new clinics. We are not solving the residency cap problem or the rural recruitment problem. Those are policy fights that will take a decade," he said. "What we can do, right now, is make sure that every appointment that exists in this country is findable by every patient who needs one." Heallexa is live and free for patients at https://heallexa.com

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