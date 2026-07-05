Lexoor Launches National Attorney Directory Covering All 50 States

Lexoor is a national US attorney directory connecting the public with bar-verified lawyers across all 50 states.

Dallas-based platform gives Americans direct access to bar-verified lawyers by location and practice area.

Finding a lawyer in the United States is still harder than it should be. We built Lexoor to solve that problem.” — Obrist Buasa

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lexoor Inc. today announced the public launch of Lexoor, an online attorney directory serving consumers and legal professionals across the United States.The platform indexes licensed attorneys in all 50 states across 171 practice areas, enabling the public to search by city, state, or legal specialty without creating an account.The Problem Lexoor Was Built to SolveAccess to legal representation in the United States remains one of the most persistent gaps in the consumer services market. According to the Legal Services Corporation, nearly 92 percent of the civil legal needs of low-income Americans go unmet each year. The American Bar Association estimates that more than 80 percent of moderate-income households in the United States do not use the legal system for civil matters, citing difficulty finding qualified attorneys as a primary barrier.Existing attorney directories have largely failed to evolve with consumer expectations. Many require users to create accounts before viewing basic profile information, charge attorneys significant fees to appear in results, or surface paid placements ahead of more qualified professionals. The result is a market where attorney discovery is driven by advertising budget rather than merit.Lexoor was built to address that gap directly."Finding a lawyer in the United States is still harder than it should be," said Obrist Buasa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lexoor. "We built Lexoor to solve that problem. A directory that works for the person searching at midnight, not just the attorney who can afford premium placement. The public deserves a transparent, searchable record of who is licensed to practice law in their state."How Lexoor WorksThe Lexoor attorney directory indexes licensed attorneys drawn from publicly available state bar association records across all 50 states. Each profile includes bar license status, contact information, firm affiliation, practice areas, and location data. The directory is searchable by city, state, practice area, attorney name, and firm name, with no account or payment required to access results.The platform currently covers 171 distinct practice areas, from criminal defense and family law to immigration, intellectual property, and environmental law.Search results are organized by relevance and proximity, giving consumers a straightforward path to attorneys who practice in their jurisdiction and specialize in their legal matter.Every profile on the platform reflects data sourced from official state bar records, providing a baseline level of verification that consumer review platforms and general search engines do not offer. Bar license status is a foundational trust signal that Lexoor surfaces prominently on every profile.A Two-Sided MarketplaceLexoor operates as a two-sided marketplace serving both the public and the legal profession. Members of the public can search the directory at no cost. Attorneys can claim their existing profile on the platform at no charge, update their information, and manage how they appear in search results.For attorneys seeking enhanced visibility and practice development tools, Lexoor offers a Pro Plan subscription at $49 per month following a 30-day free trial. The Pro Plan includes priority placement in relevant search results, a verified badge displayed on the attorney profile, a dedicated lead inbox for direct client inquiries, and an analytics dashboard providing data on profile views and search appearances.The Pro Plan is designed for solo practitioners and small to mid-sized law firms that rely on online visibility to attract new clients but lack the resources to invest in large-scale digital marketing campaigns. At $49 per month, Lexoor positions itself as a cost-effective alternative to directory platforms that charge hundreds of dollars per month for comparable placement.In addition to the attorney directory, Lexoor provides public access to more than 300 general-purpose legal form templates through its legal forms library.Templates span common civil, business, estate planning, and personal legal matters and are available to the public at no cost.The legal forms library is offered strictly for informational and educational purposes. Lexoor explicitly positions the templates as a complement to, rather than a substitute for, advice from a licensed attorney. Each template includes a disclaimer directing users to consult with qualified legal counsel before executing any legal document.The inclusion of legal forms reflects Lexoor's broader mission to lower the barriers between the American public and the legal system, providing useful informational resources alongside the attorney discovery tools that are the core of the platform.Built for the Modern Legal ConsumerConsumer behavior in professional services has shifted decisively toward self-directed online research. A 2023 study by the National Law Review found that more than 70 percent of people seeking legal help begin their search online before contacting any attorney directly. Lexoor is built around that behavior, providing a clean, fast, and mobile-optimized search experience that meets consumers at the beginning of their search journey rather than at the end.The platform is built on modern infrastructure designed to handle large-scale directory queries with speed and reliability. Attorney profiles load in under two seconds on standard connections, and the search interface supports real-time filtering by practice area, location, and attorney name.About LexoorLexoor Inc. is a legal technology company founded in 2026 by Obrist Buasa and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company operates the Lexoor attorney directory, a national platform connecting the American public with licensed, bar-verified attorneys across all 50 states and 171 practice areas.The platform is accessible at lexoor.com. Attorney profiles can be searched without registration. Attorneys may claim their profile and learn about professional tools through the Pro Plan at lexoor.com/pricing.Lexoor is an attorney directory, not a law firm. Use of the platform does not constitute legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

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