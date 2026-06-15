Heallexa Breaks Language Barriers by Offering Healthcare Search in Any Language

Heallexa | AI-Powered Healthcare Search. Ask. Find. Care. Obrist Buasa, Founder & CEO of Heallexa — on a mission to make healthcare accessible for every patient in America.

Heallexa enables patients to search for providers, request appointments, and communicate with healthcare platforms in their native language, 24/7.

Language should never be the reason a patient skips a doctor's visit. Heallexa exists to make sure that every person in America can find and access care in the language they speak.” — Obrist Buasa

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heallexa , the AI-powered healthcare search and booking platform, is taking a bold step toward health equity by enabling patients to search for doctors, find specialists, and book appointments in any language . For the millions of Americans who speak English as a second language, or not at all, Heallexa removes one of the most persistent and underaddressed barriers to accessing quality healthcare.Language should never stand between a patient and the care they need. Yet across the United States, non-English-speaking patients routinely delay or avoid medical care because they cannot navigate English-only booking systems, understand provider listings, or communicate their needs effectively. Heallexa was built to change that reality.Healthcare Without a Language BarrierHeallexa's platform supports natural language input across all booking channels, including SMS, phone call, live chat, and WhatsApp. A patient can type or speak in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Mandarin, Arabic, Haitian Creole, or dozens of other languages, and the system will process, translate, and respond in real time. No interpreter needed. No third-party translation app required.This is not a minor feature addition. For tens of millions of Americans, multilingual support is the difference between accessing care and going without it. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 67 million people in the United States speak a language other than English at home. Heallexa is one of the first healthcare search platforms to address this population directly and at scale.Equity by DesignHeallexa's founder, Obrist Buasa, was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and understands firsthand what it means to navigate complex systems in an unfamiliar language. That lived experience is reflected in the platform's core design. Multilingual access is not a premium feature on Heallexa. It is a foundational one, available to every patient who uses the platform regardless of their subscription level, location, or background.The platform's AI layer handles translation dynamically, meaning patients do not need to select a language setting or toggle between interfaces. They simply communicate naturally, and Heallexa does the rest.A Platform Built for All of AmericaThe United States is one of the most linguistically diverse nations on earth. Its healthcare system, however, has largely failed to keep pace with that diversity. From provider directories that list information only in English to phone-based booking systems that require fluent English speakers, the infrastructure of American healthcare has created invisible walls around care access.Heallexa tears down those walls. With over 6.3 million provider records indexed nationwide and 24/7 booking available across multiple channels, the platform gives every patient, regardless of language, the same quality search experience and the same ability to find and book care quickly.For ProvidersProviders listed on Heallexa gain access to a broader patient population, including communities that have historically been underserved by traditional healthcare directories. Reaching multilingual patients requires no additional setup. Heallexa's AI handles the communication layer automatically. Providers can claim their listing and begin attracting patients at heallexa.com/list-your-practice.About HeallexaHeallexa is an AI-powered healthcare search and booking platform founded by Obrist Buasa. The platform connects patients and providers across the United States through AI search, real-time availability, and 24/7 multi-channel booking in any language. Heallexa is available nationwide at heallexa.com.

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