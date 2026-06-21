Submit Release
News Search

There were 166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,653 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Georgia Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces an arrest in an assault with intent to kill (gun) offense that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, June 8, 2026, at approximately 7:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun, shot the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, June 19, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 43-year-old Marquis Foster, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun).

CCN: 26078753

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Georgia Avenue Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.