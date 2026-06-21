MPD Arrests Suspect in Georgia Avenue Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces an arrest in an assault with intent to kill (gun) offense that occurred in Northwest.
On Monday, June 8, 2026, at approximately 7:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun, shot the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
On Friday, June 19, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 43-year-old Marquis Foster, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun).
CCN: 26078753
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