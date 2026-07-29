Lean Solutions Group Acquires Rapido Solutions, Expands Leadership of AI-enabled Solutions in Transportation & Logistics

Jack Freker, CEO of Lean Solutions Group Danny Frisco, CEO, Rapido Solutions Group

Acquisition Strengthens LSG Mexico Operations and Deepens Its Presence Across the Transportation and Logistics Industry

Rapido has built the kind of organization with proven logistics DNA and a track record of high-performance, outcome-focused teams.” — Jack Freker, CEO of Lean Solutions Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a global leader in AI-enabled business solutions and tech-powered talent, today announced its completed acquisition of Rapido Solutions Group, a specialized talent solutions provider for the transportation and logistics industry. The combination of Rapido and LSG solutions shows a strategic investment in a growing region represented by Mexico that further increases LSG overall carrier sales capacity.Rapido Solutions Group is recognized as a purpose-built partner for logistics and supply chain companies, delivering talent solutions spanning customer and carrier support, carrier sales, sales operations, back-office administration, and technology services. With deep functional expertise across these disciplines, Rapido serves a growing client base of freight brokerages, 3PLs, and asset-based carriers, helping each grow efficiently and strengthening their operational performance. The combined organization will field a workforce of about 13,000. Rapido’s experienced leadership team makes it the proven, strategic partner for hyper-growth companies navigating the demands of fast-moving industries.With the Rapido acquisition, and its recently announced acquisition of Hubtek’s services division, LSG stands as the clear and decisive leader in AI-enabled business solutions and tech-enabled talent for transportation and logistics (T&L). No other provider offers the breadth and depth of experience and technology integration of LSG – building on more than a decade of embedded expertise and earning its standing as the partner of choice for T&L companies. Rapido’s clients, drawn from that same ecosystem of logistics and supply chain companies, are joining a community of more than 600 client organizations already supported by LSG.“The transportation and logistics industry demands partners who understand the business from the inside out — not just the operations, but the unique culture, pace, and pressure,” said Jack Freker, CEO of Lean Solutions Group. “ Together, we are raising the bar for what AI-enabled talent solutions can deliver.”The acquisition also significantly expands LSG’s operational presence in Mexico, one of the company’s most strategically important delivery markets. Mexico’s advantages for U.S.-based logistics operations are compelling: shared time zones enable real-time collaboration across every major U.S. freight market, and Mexico’s position as the largest U.S. land-border trading partner — and a cornerstone of the USMCA framework — makes its talent pool uniquely suited for cross-border work, where fluency in freight flows, customs, and carrier networks on both sides of the border is essential. Mexico’s logistics workforce has expanded in recent years, driven by a 42% increase in the economically active population since 2005, with strong growth in bilingual professionals trained in international business, supply chain, and cross-border operations.“Rapido was built to be a true insider for logistics companies — teams that understand the challenges customers face inside and out and can respond to increasing market demand with greater carrier sales capacity. Joining Lean Solutions Group gives our clients the added power of AI-enabled technology and a global delivery platform that wasn’t available to us before. This is a strong next step for our clients, and an exciting new chapter for our people.” said Danny Frisco, CEO, Rapido Solutions Group.“Rapido has helped us scale our business cost-effectively without compromise,” said Harman Cheema, CEO of Cheema Freightlines, “so we stay competitive while meeting the high standards our customers expect. By joining forces with Lean Solutions Group and Rapido, we’re expanding our reach and gaining stronger recruiting, more technology, and a broader pool of top-tier talent.”Rapido’s client-facing teams will gain immediate access to LSG’s LeanTek product suite — including LeanTek AgentEdge, which augments human talent with AI-driven automation, and LeanTek Connect, which unites people, data, and performance in a single platform — accelerating AI adoption while preserving the embedded logistics expertise clients rely on.The Rapido acquisition follows LSG’s recent acquisition of Lead2Revenue, a specialized sales and marketing firm, underscoring LSG’s strategy of deepening vertical leadership in T&L while expanding its capabilities as a broad-based operations partner across industries. To learn more, visit www.leangroup.com About Lean Solutions GroupLean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on 14 years of proven success in the demanding supply chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With about 13,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of more than 600 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By embedding intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what is possible. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com About Rapido Solutions GroupRapido Solutions Group was founded in 2019 on a mission to solve the talent challenges facing logistics and supply chain companies. Headquartered in Chicago with operations in Mexico, Rapido provides nearshore talent solutions spanning customer and carrier support, carrier sales, sales operations, back-office administration, and technology services. Known for its people-first culture, deep logistics expertise, and embedded industry knowledge, Rapido has helped hyper-growth logistics organizations scale efficiently and effectively. Learn more at www.gorapido.com ###

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