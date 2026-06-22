BetterWorld Technology’s Christopher Jordan Recognized As A CRN 2026 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterWorld Technology, a Certified B Corporation and award-winning managed IT services provider, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Christopher Jordan, Regional Director and Certified Virtual CISO (vCISO), as a 2026 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader. This CRN list honors solution provider professionals who stand out for their innovative contributions to the growth and success of their organization.

The annual list spotlights rising-star executives, managers and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and IT consultants.

As Regional Director, Christopher Jordan leads client relationships across his market and helps organizations align technology with their long-term goals. In his role as a Certified Virtual CISO, he guides clients through security strategy, risk reduction, and compliance readiness. He works as an extension of each client’s team, translating complex security and infrastructure decisions into clear, practical steps that strengthen resilience and support growth.

His leadership reflects the partnership-first approach that defines BetterWorld Technology. Christopher Jordan builds trust by meeting clients where they are, sharing knowledge openly, and helping internal teams grow stronger over time. That focus on durable, advisory relationships continues to drive measurable impact for the organizations he serves.

“Christopher brings a rare combination of technical depth and genuine care for the people he serves,” said John Jordan, Co-Founder and COO of BetterWorld Technology. “He leads with curiosity and conviction, and he treats every client relationship as a partnership. This recognition reflects the impact he is already making, and we are proud to see his work celebrated across the channel.”

“The leaders recognized in CRN’s 2026 Next-Gen Solution Provider list have distinguished themselves as ambitious innovators early in their IT channel careers,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “Their creativity and impact are already elevating their organizations and the broader channel. We look forward to watching them continue to influence and strengthen the industry in the years ahead.”

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list begins June 10 at crn.com/nextgen.

About BetterWorld Technology

BetterWorld Technology is an award-winning, Certified B Corporation managed IT services provider with more than 20 years of experience. The company delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, IT consulting, cloud services, and enterprise IT solutions to organizations across many industries and geographies. Guided by its mission to support each client’s mission, BetterWorld Technology partners with organizations to keep IT systems secure, reliable, and aligned with business goals. Its recognitions include the Newsweek Most Reliable Companies list for 2026, the CRN MSP 500 (Top 250), and Real Leaders Top Impact Company. To learn more, visit betterworldtechnology.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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The Channel Company Contact:

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The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

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