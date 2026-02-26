BetterWorld Technology Relocates Chicago Regional Headquarters to Oak Brook, Illinois

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterWorld Technology, an award-winning Certified B Corporation and national Managed IT Services Provider, today announced the relocation of its Chicago regional headquarters and provisioning center from Naperville, Illinois, to Oak Brook, Illinois, effective March 1, 2026.

The company's new Chicago-area home will be located at 2625 Butterfield Road, Suite 116E, Oak Brook, IL. The building, owned by 2625 Butterfield, LLC and led by industry veteran Steve Panko, who recently acquired the property, provides a modern workspace that reflects BetterWorld Technology's continued investment in its Midwest operations and client experience.

A Strategic Move That Continues BetterWorld Technology's Rise as One of America's Top MSPs

The relocation from BetterWorld Technology's longtime Naperville office at 1804 N. Naper Boulevard marks the latest milestone in a period of sustained growth that is positioning BetterWorld Technology as one of the top managed service providers in the United States.

The Midwest remains central to BetterWorld Technology's growth strategy. The Oak Brook location strengthens the company's operational footprint across the Chicago metropolitan area and the broader region, providing an upgraded hub for its operations, provisioning, and client-facing teams.

"This move to Oak Brook represents more than a change of address it reflects the momentum we're building across every part of our business," said John Jordan, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of BetterWorld Technology. "We are investing in the infrastructure to match the level of service and trust organizations expect from us. Oak Brook gives us strong regional connectivity, and we're proud to partner with Steve Panko and the 2625 Butterfield team as we open this next chapter."

Recognition That Reflects the Growth

BetterWorld Technology's expansion comes during a period of accelerating industry recognition. In November 2025, the company was named one of America's Most Reliable Companies 2026 by Newsweek and Statista, ranking #62 nationally — a significant jump from #154 the prior year and marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. BetterWorld Technology was evaluated alongside global brands including Microsoft, IBM, Apple, and Cisco on metrics such as likelihood of recommendation, ease of doing business, value for money, consistency of deliverables, and reputation for dependability.

Earlier this month, BetterWorld Technology was named to CRN's 2026 MSP 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category, one of the IT industry's most recognized benchmarks for identifying leading managed service providers in North America.

These recognitions join a growing portfolio of honors, including CRN's Tech Elite 250, Real Leaders Top Impact Company, multiple Clutch Global Awards for IT service excellence, and the company's SOC 2 attestation and Certified B Corporation status.

About BetterWorld Technology

BetterWorld Technology is an award-winning, Certified B Corporation Managed IT Services Provider with over 20 years of experience serving organizations nationwide. With locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, BetterWorld Technology delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, IT consulting, compliance, and enterprise solutions to nonprofits, manufacturing firms, healthcare organizations, financial services companies, educational institutions, and other mission-driven organizations. Founded on the belief that technology should empower, not complicate, BetterWorld Technology operates as a trusted partner and extension of its clients' teams.

Learn more at www.betterworldtechnology.com.

Media Contact John Jordan Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer BetterWorld Technology jjordan@betterworldtech.com (312) 414-0206

New Chicago Regional Headquarters (Effective March 1, 2026) 2625 Butterfield Road, Suite 116E Oak Brook, IL

General Inquiries wecare@betterworldtech.com (866) 583-8122

