BetterWorld Technology Honored with Pax8 Nonprofit Partnership Award at Beyond 2026

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterWorld Technology has earned the 2026 Pax8 Beyond Partner Award in the Nonprofit Partnership category during Pax8’s Beyond 2026 conference. The awards program recognizes partners who drove significant cloud adoption and the success of organizations worldwide by leveraging their relationship with Pax8 and its innovative Marketplace. This is the second consecutive year BetterWorld Technology has received this recognition.

“This recognition reflects the consistency of our work alongside the nonprofit community. Winning it back-to-back says something about the trust these organizations have placed in us, and we are grateful to Pax8 for acknowledging that work.”

John Jordan, Co-Founder and COO, BetterWorld Technology

Held in Salt Lake City from June 7 through 9, Beyond 2026 provided Pax8 partners with three days of immersive learning, community, and innovation. Attendees gained critical business insights through keynote presentations from industry leaders and custom-built breakout sessions. 20 partner awards were presented during the conference, showcasing the transformation, impact, and success these partners are having on the channel ecosystem through their partnership with Pax8.

“Our partners continue to impress us with their relentless innovation and commitment to delivering transformative cloud and AI solutions to SMBs. We are proud to recognize their dedication to empowering customers with technologies that drive meaningful business growth and success.”

Nick Heddy, President and Chief Commerce Officer, Pax8

About Pax8

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses. Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy, and manage technology solutions. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation, and real-time insights to stay productive, protected, and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

About BetterWorld Technology

BetterWorld Technology is a Certified B Corporation and award-winning managed IT services provider with 20+ years of experience and locations across the United States. The company partners with organizations to keep IT systems secure, reliable, and aligned with business goals. BetterWorld Technology has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Reliable Companies 2026, ranked #62 nationwide, named to the CRN MSP 500 as a Top 250 MSP in North America, honored as a Real Leaders Top Impact Company, and recognized by Clutch as a top MSP globally and across multiple U.S. markets. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Media Contact

John Jordan

Co-Founder and COO, BetterWorld Technology

wecare@betterworldtech.com

(866) 583-8122

www.betterworldtechnology.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.