Adeline V. Lopez to Release New Indie Rock Single

The Prince cover art

"The Prince" drops on all streaming platforms July 3rd

There are men who think influence & money entitle them to affection & loyalty. Fear may be the safer form of power for a prince, as Machiavelli said 500 years ago, but it isn't love & never will be.” — Adeline V. Lopez

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prince is the latest from Adeline V. Lopez , following the success of her 2025 hit, " Blood and Lilac ."Adeline is a New York native and keen observer of its Gen Z players. The Prince brings the listener to the NYC downtown club scene and into a world of “Dior sauvage and platinum cards on a leash." It is a sensual hype track with a stinging verse. “You’ll be the prince of the whole damn city, but that won’t make me love you, or make you feel less shitty.” The track highlights Adeline's gorgeous vocals and includes a ripping guitar solo.Rolling Stone En Español, on three different occasions, has identified Adeline as an artist to watch. Indie Emergente called Adeline's last release, an "unflinching dive into the messy, beautiful chaos of human connection" with "a sound that’s distinctly Adeline—dreamy yet sharp, tender yet biting."Adeline lives in Boston and attends the Berklee College of Music. She will be performing the Prince live at shows in both New York and Boston. Recent venues in Boston include the Delaney, the Lilypad and the Middle East. Adeline has also appeared at numerous iconic New York spots, including The Groove and PinkFROG.

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