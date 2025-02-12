Adeline V. Lopez Releases Dark Pop Ballad "Blood & Lilac" on Valentine's Day

blood & lilac cover art blood & lilac blood & lilac

An edgy, noir music video for Blood & Lilac completes the arresting Valentine's package

Adeline has “a unique perspective, a distinctive style and a creative approach that transcends convention."” — Rolling Stone en espanol

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adeline V. Lopez will drop a new single on the complexities of love in time for Valentine's Day. Blood & Lilac " is a powerful new track about holding multiple emotional truths at once. Lopez describes a relationship spectrum that includes both the pain of blood but also the beauty of lilac. Her airy harmonies and the track's unsettling feel capture the complex conflicts of our intimate relationships. Blood & Lilac reminds us that restricting our inner narratives to black and white choices deprives us of nuance in our experiences.With her unique sound and powerful message, Adeline V. Lopez is making a name for herself in the indie music community and beyond. "Blood and Lilac" is just the latest addition to her growing discography, following on the success of her 2024 EP, "I heard she's crazy" and her recent single, "drink up."Blood & Lilac will be available on all major streaming platforms on February 14, and will be accompanied by a music video on YouTube.Blood and Lilac was written by Adeline V. Lopez with additional music by Jason Recht and Ryan Bento. It was produced by Ryan Bento with Jason Recht on acoustic guitar.For more information on Adeline V. Lopez and her music, please check her out on Spotify, visit her website or follow her on social media.

