Adeline V. Lopez to release new single

"drink up" drops on all streaming platforms this Friday, October 18th

"drink up" is about realizing you are letting someone make decisions for you that aren't in your best interest. It's about struggling with being yourself, versus what other people want you to be.” — Adeline V. Lopez

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- " drink up " is the latest from Adeline V. Lopez , following the success of her recent EP, " I heard she's crazy ." drink up leans heavily on acoustic guitar and vocals. The acoustic feel allows Adeline's smart lyrics (He tilts my glass up, 'drink up, don’t grow up' he says, fucked up) and entrancing vocals to shine. drink up is dark pop at its best, and its provocative cover art is inspired by the iconic picture of Audrey Hepburn with a martini glass on her head.Rolling Stone En Español, on three different occasions, has identified Adeline as an artist to watch. Pink Noise Magazine says, "At only eighteen years old, singer-songwriter Adeline V. Lopez is on track to become one of the greatest artists of this generation. Her relatable lyrics and beautiful instrumentals are bound to get listeners to fall in love with her."Adeline lives in Boston and attends the Berklee College of Music. A recent TikTok she made with a friend, practicing for conducting class, has over 5 million views. Check it out @soulmatespodcast .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.