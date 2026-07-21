Tri-State Freight Brokers Gain Access to Dedicated Back-Office Operations Support Through ClearLane

ClearLane: Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane: Now Serving Tri-State Freight Companies

ClearLane announces expanded back-office operations support for freight brokers, 3PLs, and carriers in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut corridor.

The Tri-State corridor moves enormous freight volume. Brokers here run at a pace where back-office gaps cost real money every week. We handle the operational load.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane (getclearlane.com), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced expanded availability of its services for freight brokers, 3PLs, and carriers operating in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut corridor. The Tri-State region is one of the highest-volume freight markets in the United States, and ClearLane's dedicated operations teams are built to handle the documentation, billing, and compliance demands that come with that volume.Freight companies in the Tri-State area manage complex logistics networks spanning port operations at the Port of New York and New Jersey, last-mile delivery across the densest metro area in the country, cross-dock facilities throughout northern New Jersey, and long-haul routes connecting the Northeast corridor to the rest of the nation. The back-office workload that comes with this volume (POD retrieval, carrier invoice processing, shipper billing, compliance monitoring) scales faster than most companies can hire for. ClearLane has published a detailed breakdown of what in-house back-office staffing actually costs growing freight companies and where dedicated operations teams provide a more scalable alternative.ClearLane provides full post-dispatch operations support including AP processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections , POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery, and outsourced bookkeeping. Every client is assigned a dedicated client success contact, and ClearLane's volume-based pricing scales with load volume in both directions.The Tri-State freight market generates unique operational challenges. High shipper density means complex billing requirements: different portals, different documentation standards, different payment terms for each customer. Carrier networks are large and dynamic, requiring continuous compliance monitoring. And the sheer volume of loads means that even small inefficiencies in the billing pipeline compound quickly. ClearLane's operations teams are trained to handle these specific demands.The Tri-State labor market compounds the staffing challenge. Billing clerks, AP processors, and collections staff in the NY/NJ/CT metro area cost significantly more than the national average, and competition for experienced freight back-office employees is intense. A brokerage that loses a billing team member in northern New Jersey may spend two months recruiting a replacement at $55,000 to $65,000 per year, then spend another three months training them on the shippers, TMS, and documentation standards. During that five-month gap, billing slows, DSO climbs, and revenue leaks through missed accessorials. ClearLane's dedicated teams remove the local labor constraint entirely, providing trained freight operations staff at a cost that scales with load volume instead of metro-area salary benchmarks.ClearLane's services include:POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS uploadCarrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)For more information or to request a consultation, visit getclearlane.com or contact media@getclearlane.com.About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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