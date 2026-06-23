ClearLane Expands AP Audit Capabilities to Include Duplicate Invoice Detection for Freight Companies

ClearLane — Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane — Duplicate Invoice Detection for Freight Companies

Enhanced AP audit adds systematic duplicate invoice detection, cross-referencing carrier submissions by load number, PRO number, and amount before payment.

Duplicate invoices aren't usually fraud — they're a process problem. A carrier resubmits, a factor overlaps. The broker pays twice if nobody catches it.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane ( getclearlane.com ), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced expanded capabilities within its carrier invoice audit service, including dedicated duplicate invoice detection. The enhancement adds a systematic check for duplicate carrier submissions, resubmissions under different reference numbers, and overlapping charges across related loads.Duplicate carrier invoices are more common in freight than many companies realize. They happen when a carrier submits an invoice, then resubmits it under a different reference number after a payment delay. They happen when a factoring company and the carrier both submit for the same load. They happen when accessorial charges — particularly detention — get submitted as a separate invoice after the base rate was already paid. At high volumes, these duplicates are easy to miss during manual AP processing. ClearLane has published a guide on how detention charges get missed and how to capture every one that details the documentation and process gaps.ClearLane's AP audit team now cross-references every incoming carrier invoice against previous submissions by load number, PRO number, carrier name, and invoice amount. Flagged duplicates are quarantined for review before payment is released. The duplicate detection capability works alongside rate confirmation matching, accessorial verification, and the full AP audit workflow. Freight companies can use ClearLane's free pre-billing audit checklist to assess their own invoice verification process.The financial impact of duplicate payments extends beyond the immediate overpayment. Recovering money already paid to a carrier requires identifying the duplicate, contacting the carrier or factoring company, and managing the credit or repayment process — a cycle that can take weeks and consumes additional staff time. ClearLane's approach is to prevent the duplicate payment from going out in the first place by catching it during the audit, before the settlement is released.Duplicate detection also protects the carrier relationship. When a broker overpays and later claws the money back, the carrier sees a payment reversal it didn't expect — often weeks after the load, when the funds are already spent or factored. Disputes like that strain relationships with the carriers a broker depends on for capacity. Catching the duplicate before payment means the carrier gets paid once, correctly, on time, and the settlement record stays clean on both sides. For brokers working with factoring companies across their carrier base, that clean record matters: factors track payment behavior, and a brokerage known for accurate, predictable settlements gets smoother cooperation on documentation and releases.ClearLane's services include:POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS uploadCarrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)For more information or to request a consultation, visit getclearlane.com or contact media@getclearlane.com.About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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