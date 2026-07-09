ClearLane Expands Freight Back-Office Support to Canadian Brokers and Cross-Border Operations

ClearLane: Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane: Canadian and Cross-Border Freight Operations

ClearLane announces dedicated back-office support for Canadian freight companies and cross-border operations with CAD/USD invoicing and customs documentation.

Cross-border freight punishes sloppy paperwork twice, once at the border and again at billing. Our teams treat two currencies and two regulators as the normal case, not the exception.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane (getclearlane.com), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced dedicated support for Canadian freight companies and cross-border operations. The expansion covers CAD and USD invoicing, GST/HST treatment applied consistently at billing, and customs documentation matched to every load file.Canadian brokers and carriers run the same back office as any freight operation, plus a second currency, a second tax regime, and a border in the middle of the load. Rate confirmations arrive in one currency while customers want invoices in another. Paperwork such as PARS and PAPS references often lives with dispatch while billing works from a different file. When the billing team doesn't have the customs references attached, the invoice either goes out incomplete or sits in a queue while someone chases the documentation. ClearLane's dedicated teams run these workflows inside each client's existing TMS, so invoices go out in the correct currency with complete documentation attached the first time.The expansion covers back-office operations for Canadian freight companies operating domestically and across the border, and cross-border freight solutions for U.S. brokers running Canada and Mexico lanes. Both build on ClearLane's core services: POD retrieval, carrier invoice audit, shipper billing , accounts receivable management, carrier compliance monitoring, and outsourced bookkeeping.Industry benchmarks show freight companies without a structured pre-billing audit leave 2-5% of billable revenue uncaptured. That gap widens on cross-border loads, where accessorial charges, border wait times, and currency conversion fees span two billing systems and two sets of documentation standards. A detention charge incurred at a Canadian receiver and documented in CAD needs to appear on a USD shipper invoice at the correct conversion. A PARS fee paid by the carrier needs to match the customs entry before the broker can bill the shipper. ClearLane's pre-billing audit catches these items before the invoice is finalized.For freight companies running cross-border lanes, the compliance layer adds additional complexity. Canadian carriers require verification against Transport Canada records alongside FMCSA monitoring. Insurance requirements differ between provinces and states. COI documents arrive in both languages and formats. ClearLane's compliance team tracks authority, insurance, and safety ratings on both sides of the border, maintaining a current file for every carrier in the network regardless of domicile.ClearLane's services include:POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS uploadCarrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)For more information or to request a consultation, visit getclearlane.com or contact media@getclearlane.com.About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. and Canadian freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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