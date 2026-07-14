ClearLane Now Serving Florida Freight Market with Dedicated Back-Office Operations Teams

ClearLane: Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane: Now Serving Florida Freight Companies

ClearLane announces dedicated back-office operations support for freight brokers, 3PLs, and carriers across Florida's port and produce corridors.

Florida freight is seasonal and port-driven. Produce season alone can double a broker's volume for months. Back-office teams need to flex with that.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane (getclearlane.com), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced expanded service availability for freight brokers, 3PLs, and carriers operating in Florida. The state's freight market spans the ports of Miami, Everglades, Jacksonville, and Tampa, the produce corridors of central and south Florida, and one of the busiest domestic distribution networks in the Southeast.Florida freight operations carry a distinct seasonal rhythm. Produce season drives volume surges that can double a brokerage's monthly load count for several months, then recede. Port import flows add containerized volume year-round. For back-office teams, those swings mean POD retrieval queues, carrier invoice volume, and shipper billing workloads that expand and contract faster than in-house staffing can follow. ClearLane has published a comparison of in-house vs outsourced carrier compliance that examines how dedicated teams handle this kind of variability.ClearLane provides Florida freight companies with dedicated teams for the full post-dispatch pipeline as part of its freight back-office services : AP processing and carrier invoice audit , AR billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery, and outsourced bookkeeping. Every client is assigned a dedicated client success contact.Seasonal markets punish fixed back-office headcount twice. During peak season, the team is understaffed and billing slips: PODs pile up, invoices go out late, and DSO climbs exactly when working capital is needed most. During the off-season, the same team is overstaffed relative to volume. ClearLane's model absorbs both sides of the cycle, scaling support up during produce season and back down after, without the hiring and layoff churn.Florida's carrier landscape adds its own complexity. The state draws a mix of large national carriers, regional fleets, and owner-operators, many of whom cycle in and out of the market with produce season. That churn makes compliance monitoring especially critical: a carrier that was fully insured during strawberry season may have let coverage lapse by citrus season. Detention documentation standards also vary by facility, and Florida's high receiver density means more accessorial charges to track per load. ClearLane's operations teams handle both the compliance tracking and the accessorial capture, keeping the broker's financial exposure low and billable revenue high regardless of where the market sits in the seasonal cycle.ClearLane's services include:POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS uploadCarrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)For more information or to request a consultation, visit getclearlane.com or contact media@getclearlane.com.About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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