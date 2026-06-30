ClearLane Introduces Dedicated Client Success Model for Freight Back-Office Operations

ClearLane — Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane — Dedicated Client Success Model

Every ClearLane client receives a named client success contact as the single point of accountability for all back-office operations.

When a broker calls about a billing issue, they want the person who already knows their shippers and workflows. One person, direct accountability, no ticket queues.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane ( getclearlane.com ), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced details of its dedicated client success model. Every ClearLane client is assigned a named client success contact who serves as the single point of accountability for all back-office operations — from POD retrieval and AP audit to AR billing, carrier compliance, and bookkeeping.Freight companies that have worked with operations support providers know the difference between having a team and having a contact. When an invoice is stuck, a compliance alert needs context, or a shipper dispute requires escalation, the freight broker needs one person who knows their account, their shippers, their carrier network, and their processes. Generic support queues and rotating contacts slow everything down. ClearLane has published a guide on the AR collections follow-up cadence that works for freight companies — the kind of systematic process that a dedicated success contact ensures stays on track.ClearLane's client success model is designed around direct accountability. The assigned contact coordinates all operational workflows, manages escalations, provides regular reporting, and proactively identifies process improvements. They learn the client's shipper requirements, carrier preferences, and billing workflows. A detailed explanation of how ClearLane's operations model works is available on the company's website.The client success contact also serves as the bridge between ClearLane's operational teams and the broker's internal staff. When a shipper changes their invoicing requirements, when a new carrier is onboarded, or when the broker's load volume increases, the success contact coordinates the transition across all affected workflows — AP, AR, compliance, bookkeeping, and POD retrieval — so nothing falls through the cracks during the change.The operational cost of not having a dedicated contact shows up in response time. When a billing question requires context from someone who doesn't know the account, the answer takes hours instead of minutes. When an escalation gets routed through a generic queue, it sits behind unrelated tickets. For a brokerage processing 1,000 loads per month, even a 30-minute delay per issue across 50 weekly questions adds up to over 100 hours per month in slower resolution. That delay directly impacts billing speed, collection cadence, and DSO.ClearLane's services include:POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS uploadCarrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)For more information or to request a consultation, visit getclearlane.com or contact media@getclearlane.com.About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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