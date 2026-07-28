ClearLane Provides COI Tracking and Carrier Insurance Monitoring for Freight Brokerages

ClearLane: Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane: COI Tracking and Carrier Insurance Monitoring

Dedicated COI tracking monitors certificate expirations, auto liability and cargo coverage, and insurance status changes across the carrier network.

Nobody notices an expired COI until there's a claim. Then it's the broker's problem. Continuous tracking is the only way to stay ahead of it.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane (getclearlane.com), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced dedicated certificate of insurance (COI) tracking and carrier insurance monitoring for freight brokerages and 3PLs. The service maintains current insurance documentation across the broker's entire carrier network, tracking expiration dates, coverage amounts, and policy changes.A COI is only accurate on the day it was issued. Policies get cancelled mid-term for non-payment. Coverage amounts change at renewal. Certificates expire while the carrier keeps hauling. When a broker dispatches a load to a carrier whose auto liability or cargo coverage has lapsed, the broker carries exposure it doesn't know it has. The gap usually surfaces only when a claim is filed.ClearLane's compliance team collects COIs at carrier onboarding, tracks expiration dates across the full network, requests updated certificates ahead of renewal, verifies auto liability and cargo coverage amounts against the broker's requirements, and flags carriers whose coverage has lapsed or fallen below threshold. The service operates as part of ClearLane's broader freight back-office services alongside FMCSA authority monitoring and safety rating tracking.For a brokerage working with 200 or more active carriers, COI tracking alone is a continuous workload: certificates expire on a rolling basis throughout the year, carriers change insurers, and agents send updated documents that need to be verified and filed. Handled manually, the work gets deprioritized during busy weeks, which is exactly when loads are moving and exposure is highest. ClearLane's dedicated team keeps the tracking continuous regardless of load volume. For teams that keep verification in-house, ClearLane also offers a free carrier compliance tracking template The financial exposure from a single lapsed policy can dwarf years of COI tracking costs. A cargo claim on a $50,000 load where the carrier's coverage lapsed two weeks before the incident leaves the broker holding liability it assumed was covered. An auto liability gap on an accident claim can run into six or seven figures. These are not hypothetical scenarios — they are the reason FMCSA compliance and insurance verification exist as requirements in the first place. The difference between brokerages that catch lapses and those that don't is whether the tracking runs continuously or only at onboarding. ClearLane's compliance team runs it continuously.ClearLane's services include:POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS uploadCarrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection) Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)For more information or to request a consultation, visit getclearlane.com or contact media@getclearlane.com.About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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