South Fork Fire Update: June 21, 2026

RELEASE DATE: Jun 21, 2026

This will be the last Daily Fire Update from Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2 as command of the South Fork Fire will transfer to a Type 3 Incident Management Team at 6 p.m. tonight.

Fire Update: South Fork Fire

Sunday, June 21, 2026 – 8:00 a.m. MDT

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2

Incident Commander Jay Mickey

Phone (public and media inquiries): 308-775-5438

Email: 2026.southfork@firenet.gov

Linktree: linktr.ee/2026southforkfire





Rocky Mountain CIM Team 2 Transitions to a Type 3 Team at 6:00 p.m. Today

Current Conditions: Containment on the South Fork Fire is 90% and acres stand at 39,696. Approximately 187 personnel are assigned to the fire. Crews continue patrolling the fire’s perimeter and mopping up as needed in Division Delta on the north side of the fire. Smokes may be visible from deep inside the interior of the fire.

Today, suppression repair on Fort Robinson State Park north of Hwy 20 was completed. Work now moves south of Highway 20 to the Peterson Wildlife Management Area. Once repairs are completed in these areas, crews will work around the entire fire footprint. When conditions allow, repairs will begin on the Cottonwood Rd. and the Rimrock Rd.

Crews remain ready to respond to requests from local volunteer fire departments for initial attack support on new fire starts.

The type 3 team managing the fire beginning at 6 pm today will complete remaining suppression repairs needed on the fire.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Today brings additional chances of thunderstorms with a cold front and northwest winds that will shift to the northeast. Showers are expected throughout the day and into the evening. Clear skies and cooler conditions are expected for Monday.

Air Quality – For current air quality information, visit forecast.weather.gov. Nebraska air quality information: https://dwee.nebraska.gov/smoke-and-air-quality. Air Quality Guide: Air Quality Guide for Particle Pollution https://tinyurl.com/prepare-for-poor-air-quality

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR): tfr.faa.gov The South Fork Fire TFR has been lifted.

Forest closure information: The Soldier Creek Recreation Area is still undergoing evaluation and review from US Forest Service personnel and the emergency closure order issued is essential for public safety.





South Fork Fire Update: June 21, 2026