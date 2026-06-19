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South Fork Fire Update: June 19, 2026

RELEASE DATE: Jun 19, 2026


Fire Update: South Fork Fire

Friday, June 19, 2026 – 9:00 a.m. MDT

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2 

Incident Commander Jay Mickey

Phone (public and media inquiries): 308-775-5438 

Email: 2026.southfork@firenet.gov 

Linktree: linktr.ee/2026southforkfire

InciWeb page: InciWeb South Fork Fire Map


All evacuations are lifted for the South Fork Fire.  

Current Conditions: Containment on the South Fork Fire is 80% and acreage is 39,057 acres with approximately 382 personnel assigned. After the first full operational shift of suppression repair, work on federal lands in the wilderness Soldier Creek campground is complete. Today, repair of state lands will begin from the Soldier Creek campground and continue to Fort Robinson. This work will be ongoing for several days. During this shift in operational tempo, fire managers are releasing personnel and equipment as the glidepath begins for a smaller fire organization. 

The fire remains quiet with crews patrolling, monitoring, and mopping up as needed. Night operations is still patrolling the fire. Crews are ready to respond to initial attack of new fire starts and provide support to volunteer fire departments.  

The public is requested to stay on designated trails and roads within the burn area.  

Weather and Fire Behavior: Today a high-pressure system is moving into the area, with light winds and temperatures in the low 80’s. In the afternoon, fuels outside the fire’s perimeter will be receptive if a new fire starts. At daybreak Saturday, storms will develop with several rounds of rainstorms and possible hail.   

Air Quality – For current air quality information, visit forecast.weather.gov. Nebraska air quality information: https://dwee.nebraska.gov/smoke-and-air-quality. Air Quality Guide: Air Quality Guide for Particle Pollution https://tinyurl.com/prepare-for-poor-air-quality  

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR): The South Fork Fire TFR was lifted yesterday evening as available aircraft resources are inactive.

Forest closure information: The Soldier Creek Recreation Area is still undergoing evaluation and review from US Forest Service personnel and the emergency?closure order?issued yesterday is essential for public safety. 

PIO Map South Fork Fire 20260619.jpg

South Fork Fire Update: June 19, 2026

South Fork Fire Update: June 19, 2026

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South Fork Fire Update: June 19, 2026

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