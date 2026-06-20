South Fork Fire Update: June 20, 2026

RELEASE DATE: Jun 20, 2026

Fire Update: South Fork Fire

Saturday, June 20, 2026 – 8:00 a.m. MDT

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2

Incident Commander Jay Mickey

Phone (public and media inquiries): 308-775-5438

Email: 2026.southfork@firenet.gov

Linktree: linktr.ee/2026southforkfire

InciWeb page: InciWeb South Fork Fire Map





There is no access to the Soldier Creek Recreation Area

Current Conditions: Containment on the South Fork Fire is 90% and acres increased to 39,696, due to satellite mapping showing previously unseen grassy areas. Approximately 278 personnel are assigned to the fire. Areas of heat linger at the Division Delta/Division Zulu break on the north end of the fire, as well as at the Division Delta/Division Alpha-Juliet break on the western edge of the fire. Yesterday, suppression repair of state lands from the Soldier Creek campground to Fort Robinson was completed. Affected areas in Division Alpha on the north side of Hwy 20, west of Crawford, are being repaired today. Fire managers are aligning operational resources with the fire tempo. Night operations ended at midnight Friday. Utilizing resources from the current organization, RMCIM Team 2 will transition to a Type 3 team at 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 21.

The White River Trail has reopened, and as a reminder, the public is requested to stay on designated trails and roads within the burn area. Crews are ready to respond to initial attack of new fire starts to provide support to volunteer fire departments.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Today will be a dynamic weather day, with strong rainstorms expected between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m., potential lightning strikes, and wetting rain, possibly at least 1/10th of an inch. Flash flooding is possible with heavy rain. Outflow winds could be as strong as 60 mph as storms move from west to east. The potential for large hail and the possibility of a land spout depend upon whether multiple storm cells merge to become one large cell.

Air Quality – For current air quality information, visit forecast.weather.gov. Nebraska air quality information: https://dwee.nebraska.gov/smoke-and-air-quality. Air Quality Guide: Air Quality Guide for Particle Pollution https://tinyurl.com/prepare-for-poor-air-quality

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR): tfr.faa.gov The South Fork Fire TFR has been lifted.

Forest closure information: The Soldier Creek Recreation Area is still undergoing evaluation and review from US Forest Service personnel and the emergency closure order issued yesterday is essential for public safety.

South Fork Fire Update: June 20, 2026