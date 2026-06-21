Re: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 122 in Lyndon

Roadway has re-opened. Drive Safe.

Kai Smith

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Thursday, June 18, 2026 12:52 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 122 in Lyndon

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 122 in Lyndon has both lanes obstructed in the area of Urie Dr due to a tree(s) down.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.