Re: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 122 in Lyndon
Roadway has re-opened. Drive Safe.
Kai Smith
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
From: Deslauriers, Katherine
via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, June 18, 2026 12:52 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 122 in Lyndon
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless
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State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 122 in Lyndon has both lanes obstructed in the area of Urie Dr due to a tree(s) down.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not
yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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