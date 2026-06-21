Step back to the 1870s and experience life at a frontier military post during Frontier Military Days at Fort Stevenson State Park. This two-day living history event brings the past to life with a fully equipped military encampment, complete with authentic tents, period gear, and engaging demonstrations.

Watch live tomahawk throwing, black powder firearm demonstrations, and learn about the daily life of soldiers and traders on the Dakota frontier. Throughout the event, living history interpreters will share stories and insights that offer a deeper look into this unique era.

Cannon firings will take place at 12:00 PM and 3:30 PM each day. Visitors can also explore hands-on skills and crafts from the Indian Wars period.

While visiting, take time to tour the Guardhouse Interpretive Center, which features exhibits and artifacts highlighting military life in the Dakota Territory.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. An annual or daily vehicle permit is required for park entrance and can be purchased online or at the park. This event is proudly sponsored by the Fort Stevenson Foundation, the volunteer group behind the reconstruction of the original guardhouse.