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PODCAST: Big improvements set to begin between Maricopa and I-10

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In this episode of On the Road With ADOT, Laura Douglas, our lead communicator on the project, talks with guest host Marcy McMacken about much-anticipated improvements set to begin on State Route 347, including the addition of a third travel lane in each direction.

You can subscribe to episodes of On the Road with ADOT through Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You also can find episodes at azdot.gov/Podcast and featured in ADOT Blog posts.

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PODCAST: Big improvements set to begin between Maricopa and I-10

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