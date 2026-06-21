PODCAST: Big improvements set to begin between Maricopa and I-10

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In this episode of On the Road With ADOT, Laura Douglas, our lead communicator on the project, talks with guest host Marcy McMacken about much-anticipated improvements set to begin on State Route 347, including the addition of a third travel lane in each direction.

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