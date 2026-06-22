Quasi Robotics Integrates with InOrbit.AI to Help Customers Scale Robot Fleets

The integration makes Quasi Robotics Model C2 robots available through InOrbit Connect, enabling enterprise teams to operate and orchestrate multi-vendor fleets

Enterprise customers are no longer thinking about one robot or one pilot - they are thinking about fleets, multiple sites, and robots from different vendors working together,” — Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics , a developer of autonomous mobile robotic solutions for manufacturing, retail, logistics, and enterprise environments, today announced an integration with InOrbit Ground Control, InOrbit.AI ’s robot operations platform. As part of the growing InOrbit Connect ecosystem, Quasi Robotics’ Model C2 autonomous mobile robots can now operate alongside other robots.As companies expand automation programs from pilots to production deployments, many are operating robots from multiple vendors across facilities, workflows, and use cases. This creates new challenges around fleet visibility, task execution, operational consistency, and support. InOrbit Space Intelligence is the orchestration layer for the physical world, enabling Quasi Robotics’ Model C2 robots to participate in enterprise-scale deployments.Operators get a single view of robot status, location, mission progress, and fleet behavior, and can define and run missions, manage routes and operating areas, and coordinate Model C2 robots with the rest of their automation. This gives teams one place to observe, operate, and optimize multi-vendor fleets across complex environments.“Enterprise customers are no longer thinking about one robot or one pilot — they are thinking about fleets, multiple sites, and robots from different vendors working together,” said Vladimir Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics. “By integrating with InOrbit Ground Control, we are giving customers a practical path to scale Model C2 deployments while maintaining centralized visibility, control, and operational flexibility. This is an important step toward making heterogeneous robot fleets easier to deploy, manage, and grow.”With InOrbit Space Intelligence, Model C2 customers can benefit from a fleet operations approach designed for real-world environments where AMRs must navigate shared spaces, follow assigned routes, operate within defined map areas, and coordinate with broader automation systems. The integration helps reduce operational complexity for customers deploying Quasi Robotics robots alongside other AMRs, mobile manipulators, and automation platforms.Quasi Robotics will demonstrate Model C2 with InOrbit Space Intelligence at Automate 2026 in Chicago. Attendees can see the joint demo in the A3 AMR Demo Area during the show.Automate 2026June 22–25, 2026McCormick PlaceChicago, IllinoisAbout Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics develops autonomous mobile robotic systems designed to help businesses improve productivity, automate material movement, and support next-generation operations. The company’s Model C2 autonomous mobile robot is built for flexible deployment in enterprise environments where reliability, navigation, and integration with operational workflows are critical.About InOrbit.AIInOrbit.AI is an enterprise software platform that lets companies with heavy physical operations orchestrate robot fleets, fixed infrastructure, and human-operated vehicles across their facilities. InOrbit Space Intelligence acts as the central nervous system, working at the intersection of Agentic AI and Physical AI to deliver software-defined orchestration for the physical world.###

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