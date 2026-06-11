Quasi Robotics Announces Model C2 Heavy, a New High-Capacity AMR Built for Extra-Heavy Industrial Loads

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New Model C2 Heavy expands the lineup with reinforced construction, four-wheel-drive Mecanum wheels, heavy-duty suspension, and up to 500 lb payload capacity

Model C2 Heavy represents a major expansion of the Quasi Robotics AMR platform.” — Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics today announced the launch of Model C2 Heavy , a powerful new variant in the company’s Model C2 autonomous mobile robot platform. Designed specifically for extra-heavy material transport, Model C2 Heavy brings increased payload capacity, ruggedized construction, advanced mobility, and extended battery performance to demanding manufacturing and industrial environments.Model C2 Heavy is engineered to transport loads of up to 500 lb / 227 kg, making it ideal for facilities that need to move heavy parts, bins, totes, components, tools, subassemblies, and work-in-process materials safely and efficiently across the production floor.“Model C2 Heavy represents a major expansion of the Quasi Robotics AMR platform,” said Vlad Lebedev, Founder of Quasi Robotics. “Our customers are asking for robots that can do more than move light packages. They need mobile automation that can handle real industrial payloads while remaining easy to deploy, easy to use, and flexible enough to operate in dynamic manufacturing environments. Model C2 Heavy was designed exactly for that purpose.”Built on the proven Model C2 platform, C2 Heavy features a reinforced construction, four-wheel-drive drivetrain, Mecanum wheels, and a heavy-duty suspension system designed to support increased loads while maintaining precise control and maneuverability. The Mecanum wheel configuration allows the robot to move omnidirectionally, perform on-the-spot turns, navigate tight spaces, and position itself accurately near workstations, production lines, storage areas, and loading zones.C2 Heavy also introduces a new high-capacity battery option for the Model C2 lineup. Using NCA chemistry — Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide — with an integrated Battery Management System, the battery is optimized for heavy loads, extended operating cycles, and demanding industrial workflows. With up to 14 hours of continuous operation and fast-charge capability, Model C2 Heavy is designed to support multi-shift production environments and reduce downtime.Like other robots in the Model C2 family, C2 Heavy comes equipped with the latest version of Quasi AI navigation and user interface software. The system is designed to deliver the same ease of deployment, ease of use, and operational flexibility customers expect from the C2 lineup. Facilities can quickly configure workflows, assign missions, and integrate AMR transport into daily operations without complex infrastructure changes.C2 Heavy is designed to support large-scale industrial deployments, with operation in facilities and workspaces up to 500,000 square feet / approximately 46,450 square meters of maximum working area.Model C2 Heavy is positioned primarily for manufacturing operations that require reliable transport of heavy items and industrial bins. It is ideal for moving metal parts, production components, automotive and aerospace subassemblies, machine-shop materials, warehouse bins, tool carts, kitted materials, and heavy work-in-process inventory between production cells, assembly lines, storage areas, quality inspection stations, and shipping zones.By automating the movement of heavy materials, Model C2 Heavy helps manufacturers reduce manual handling, improve safety, increase throughput, and free employees to focus on higher-value tasks.Model C2 Heavy is now open for orders, with the first units expected to ship in the upcoming weeks.Quasi Robotics will showcase Model C2 Heavy, along with other Model C2 robots, at Automate 2026 in Chicago. Attendees are invited to visit Quasi Robotics at Booth 3850 to see the new robot in person and learn how the Model C2 platform can support advanced material transport applications.About Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics develops autonomous mobile robots and intelligent automation solutions designed to help companies improve efficiency, reduce labor-intensive material handling, and bring flexible robotics into real-world commercial and industrial environments. The company’s Model C2 AMR platform is built for practical deployment, intuitive operation, and scalable automation across manufacturing, logistics, retail, and other high-demand operational settings.###

Introducing Model C2 Heavy — our highest-payload AMR cart, built to move serious industrial loads.

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