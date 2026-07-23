Quasi Robotics Announces Cloud Connect 3.5 with Expanded Fleet Dashboards, Detailed ROI Reporting and an Enhanced Portal

New dashboards, movement and utilization reporting, and faster support workflows give operations teams a clearer view of what their robots are doing.

Customers don’t just want raw robot data – they need to understand what the robots are doing, whether the fleet is being used effectively, and how automation is helping their business.” — Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics

FREDERCIK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics today announces Cloud Connect 3.5, a major update to its cloud-based fleet management platform for autonomous mobile robots. The new release focuses on giving customers clearer operational visibility, easier self-service tools, and stronger data-driven insight into the business value of their robot fleets Cloud Connect 3.5 introduces a more polished and actionable Client Portal experience, making it easier for customers to monitor robots, review fleet activity, access reports, and work with Quasi support.“Customers don’t just want raw robot data – they need to understand what the robots are doing, whether the fleet is being used effectively, and how automation is helping their business,” said Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics. “Cloud Connect 3.5 is focused on making that information easier to see, easier to pull, and easier to act on.”Key improvements in Cloud Connect 3.5 include:• Improved Client Portal usability with cleaner layouts, better grids, clearer status indicators, and more readable activity views.• Enhanced fleet and robot dashboards with KPI-style summaries, improved charts, and clearer visibility into robot utilization, movement activity, charging behavior, and operating performance.• ROI-focused reporting, including improved movement and pilot reporting tools that help customers understand trips completed, operating time, distance traveled, estimated labor savings, and fleet utilization.• Better support experience through improved support ticket workflows, attachment handling, and clearer communication between customers and Quasi support teams.• Knowledge Base improvements, allowing customers to access help content, documentation, and support materials more easily from within Cloud Connect.• Improved robot status visibility, including clearer online/offline behavior and better handling of newer robot status data.• Security and account improvements, including stronger user access controls and improved handling of sensitive access areas.Cloud Connect 3.5 also includes numerous refinements across charts, logs, reports, filters, and tables to make daily use faster and more intuitive for operations teams. These improvements are designed to help customers spot issues sooner, understand fleet performance faster, and communicate automation value more clearly across their organizations.Cloud Connect 3.5 is available now for all Quasi Robotics customers.About Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics develops autonomous mobile robot solutions designed to help organizations automate material movement, improve operational efficiency, and reduce manual transport work. Its Cloud Connect platform provides fleet visibility, reporting, support, and operational tools for deployed robot fleets.###

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