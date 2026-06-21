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Delivering for Tasmanians

21 June 2026

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

The Tasmanian Government has delivered cost-of-living support, new health infrastructure, more homes and a strong economy.

The Third 100 Day Delivery report showcases more than 400 initiatives delivered by the Government between March 11 to June 19.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said we have been focussed on delivering better healthcare, more homes, easing the cost of living and keeping our economy strong.

“Despite ongoing global challenges, including rising fuel prices and cost-of-living pressures driven by conflict overseas, Tasmania’s economy continues to demonstrate resilience,” Premier Rockliff said.

“Some of the highlights over the past 100 days include opening the new breast screen clinic in Devonport; extending free public transport for a year; opening the $24.9 million Cosgrove High School redevelopment; completing the $23.1 million redevelopment of Hobart City High School; welcoming the first direct flight from Canberra to Launceston; and opening the Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub.

“These are just some of the economy boosting, future-proofing projects and initiatives we have delivered across the State.

“The future belongs to those who build it.

“And Tasmania’s natural advantages give us the opportunity to succeed.”

The 2026-27 Budget is all about delivering a strong economy and caring community.

“The Budget delivers responsible savings while investing in essential services, with health, education and public safety accounting for two-thirds of expenditure - without increasing taxes,” Premier Rockliff said.

“Health funding alone now exceeds $15 billion, up 159 per cent since 2014.

“The Budget passed the House of Assembly, and we look forward to it progressing through the Legislative Council next week.

“We recognise the challenges Tasmania is facing due to global uncertainty, and that’s why we are investing in major projects that create jobs, drive growth and keep our economy strong.”

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Delivering for Tasmanians

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