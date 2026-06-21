Delivering for Tasmanians

21 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

The Tasmanian Government has delivered cost-of-living support, new health infrastructure, more homes and a strong economy.

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The Third 100 Day Delivery report showcases more than 400 initiatives delivered by the Government between March 11 to June 19.

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Premier Jeremy Rockliff said we have been focussed on delivering better healthcare, more homes, easing the cost of living and keeping our economy strong.

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“Despite ongoing global challenges, including rising fuel prices and cost-of-living pressures driven by conflict overseas, Tasmania’s economy continues to demonstrate resilience,” Premier Rockliff said.

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“Some of the highlights over the past 100 days include opening the new breast screen clinic in Devonport; extending free public transport for a year; opening the $24.9 million Cosgrove High School redevelopment; completing the $23.1 million redevelopment of Hobart City High School; welcoming the first direct flight from Canberra to Launceston; and opening the Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub.

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“These are just some of the economy boosting, future-proofing projects and initiatives we have delivered across the State.

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“The future belongs to those who build it.

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“And Tasmania’s natural advantages give us the opportunity to succeed.”

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The 2026-27 Budget is all about delivering a strong economy and caring community.

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“The Budget delivers responsible savings while investing in essential services, with health, education and public safety accounting for two-thirds of expenditure - without increasing taxes,” Premier Rockliff said.

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“Health funding alone now exceeds $15 billion, up 159 per cent since 2014.

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“The Budget passed the House of Assembly, and we look forward to it progressing through the Legislative Council next week.

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“We recognise the challenges Tasmania is facing due to global uncertainty, and that’s why we are investing in major projects that create jobs, drive growth and keep our economy strong.”

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