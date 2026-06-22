Report backs Marinus as a ‘good thing for Tasmania, and the nation’

22 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Energy and Renewables

The Tasmanian Government welcomes the release of a new report confirming Project Marinus will strengthen the state’s economy, create jobs and lower power prices.

Minister for Energy and Renewables, Nick Duigan, said the Saul Eslake report, commissioned by Clean Energy Tas, backs in the Government’s decision to proceed with the critical project.

“The Report confirms what we’ve all long known: Marinus will benefit Tasmanians and the nation,” Minister Duigan said.

“That’s why we’ve backed this project in with the full support of our Commonwealth and Victorian government funding partners."

Minister Duigan said Project Marinus had been heavily scrutinised and continued to stack up.

“The Marinus benefits of energy security, increased revenue from Hydro Tasmania and unlocking new renewables will future-proof the standard of living we deserve.

“Importantly, the economic and community benefits of this project are already starting to be realised.

“Last week’s release of the $10 million TasNetworks Bright Futures Fund is just one example and, already, local Tasmanian businesses are being signed up to work on Project Marinus with jobs starting to flow in the North West.

“Project Marinus is an investment in our future, and it builds on the hydro vision of our forebears providing infrastructure that supports and benefits the next generation.

“We’re getting on with the job of delivering this important project.”