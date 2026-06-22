New child health assessment having positive impact on literacy development for Tasmanian families

22 June 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing

More than 2,000 additional child health assessments have been provided to Tasmanian children as part of a new initiative to promote literacy development.

The new, universal child health assessment – known as “Kids Love to Learn” – has been delivered statewide by child health nurses from Tasmania’s Child Health and Parenting Service (CHaPS) since 1 July last year.

​Kids Love to Learn is a 60-minute appointment available to every child at or around the age of 18 months, as part of the Tasmanian Government’s broader Lifting Literacy Plan.

​Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Bridget Archer, today visited the CHaPS centre in Launceston to hear about the success of the initiative to date.

​“Literacy development in the early years of a child’s life is vital, and the Kids Love to Learn assessment has become an important component of the services CHaPS provides to Tasmanian children and their families,’’ Minister Archer said.

​“Since being introduced on 1 July 2025, there have been more than 2,000 of these 18-month child health assessments delivered by child health nurses from CHaPS at community locations around the State.

​“With the focus on literacy development, families are provided with a nursery rhyme book and guidance on how to support their child’s early literacy skills.

​“This assessment also provides an opportunity for families to raise any concerns about literacy development, and also includes growth and developmental screening.

“It is pleasing to hear about the success of this initiative so far, and the fact it has been very well received by families, and I encourage all Tasmanian parents and caregivers to book in for this assessment.”

The introduction last year of the 18-month Child Health Assessment is in addition to existing universal assessments offered by CHaPS at the ages of two weeks, four weeks, eight weeks, six months, 12 months, two years and four years.

For more information about CHaPS assessments, visit: Child Health and Parenting Service (CHaPS) | Tasmanian Department of Health​

For more information about the Tasmanian Government’s Lifting Literacy Plan, visit: https://www.tas.gov.au/literacy/the-plan