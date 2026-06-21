Students take on the 2026 Premier’s Reading Challenge

21 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier Jo Palmer, Minister for Education

The 2026 Premier’s Reading Challenge begins tomorrow, with thousands of Tasmanian students taking part in a statewide effort to build stronger literacy skills and a lifelong love of reading.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the Challenge encourages students to set personal goals, discover new books and celebrate their achievements.

“Reading is such an important skill for Tasmanians to thrive in all aspects of their lives,” Premier Rockliff said.

“The Challenge is about fostering a love of reading by encouraging children and their families to read at home.

“It’s part of our broader Lifting Literacy Plan, which ensures every student leaves school with the reading skills they need for life.”

Launched at the Launceston Library, Minister for Education, Jo Palmer, said the Challenge focusses on participation and personal achievement, in a fun way.

“The Challenge encourages students to set, and beat, their own personal goal, while going at their own pace,” Minister Palmer said.

“The aim is for students to develop positive reading habits and extend themselves, whether through reading more widely, or challenging themselves to read something new.

“Additionally, I encourage you to explore the many resources available at your local library or online at www.libraries.tas.gov.au, including books, e-books, comics, magazines, and more.”

This year’s Premier’s Reading Challenge also crosses over with Book Week in August, giving lots of opportunities for students, families and communities to celebrate their love of reading.

This year’s Book Week theme, A Symphony of Stories, celebrates how every story plays a part in adding something special to your imagination, through new characters, ideas and experiences."

The PRC is a school-based challenge. It is open to students from Kindergarten to Year 12 from across Tasmania, across all education sectors, including government, non-government and home education settings.

This year, 157 schools, 15 home education families and 25,387 individual students are registered.

The Challenge runs from 22 June until 30 August 2026.

For ideas and information, and to meet this year’s Reading Champions, visit www.decyp.tas.gov.au/about-us/events/premiers-reading-challenge/